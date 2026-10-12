Ashghal Announces New Package Of Roads, Infrastructure Development Project In Izghawa, Al Thumaid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the commencement of construction works for the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Izghawa and Al Thumaid, at a cost of about QR418 million. This package comes as part of Ashghal's plan to develop road and infrastructure networks and raise the efficiency of services in line with the urban and population growth in Izghawa and Al Thumaid.

In this context, Project Engineer at the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, Eng. Tamader Al Mass, confirmed that the second package represents an important phase in completing the development of roads and infrastructure in the Izghawa and Al Thumaid. The project will provide integrated services to approximately 771 plots, in addition to schools, commercial centers, mosques and several service facilities and buildings. The package will also support population and urban growth, while providing the required infrastructure in accordance with the latest approved systems and technical standards.

The project includes the development of the road network and the implementation of various infrastructural facilities, ensuring integrated services, improving traffic flow and providing connectivity to major roads. It will also enhance traffic safety in the area, alongside the implementation of sustainable solutions that support the expansion of green spaces and help preserve environmental quality, Eng. Al Mass added.

The second package includes the development of approximately 23 km of roads, and 30 km of pedestrian and cycling paths. In addition to the installation of 589 street lighting poles and the provision of 2,730 parking spaces, while also providing road safety features, traffic signs and road markings.

Regarding infrastructure works, the package includes the construction of 23 km of rainwater drainage network and 6 km of treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks for irrigating green areas, covering approximately 171,650 square meters. In addition to the implementation of approximately 15 km of drainage networks.

The geographical scope of the second package extends across the area between Al Dawakhil Street to the east, National Day Ceremonial Road to the north, and Al Khor Road to the south covering a total area of approximately 600,000 square meters.

To ensure that construction works are carried out effectively and to minimize disturbance of residents and road users, the project has been divided into three geographical areas, with construction works being implemented sequentially in each zone while taking the necessary measures to maintain traffic flow.