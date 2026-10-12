Saudi Arabia Extends Suspension Of King Khalid International Airport Operations In Riyadh
Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced on Monday, October 12, 2026, an extension of the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
In a social media post, it said the extension is intended to allow the completion of the necessary procedures to verify the safety of the airport's facilities and their operational readiness, in coordination with the relevant authorities.
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