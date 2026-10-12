Qatar Airways Temporarily Suspends Riyadh, Dammam Flights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The airline said affected passengers would be contacted directly and advised customers to check their flight status through the Qatar Airways website or mobile app.

The airline did not specify the duration of the temporary flight suspension.

Qatar Airways also said it was closely monitoring developments in Saudi Arabia in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The airline issued the travel alert on Monday, October 12, 2026. The information was last updated on the Qatar Airways website at 4:54pm Doha time.