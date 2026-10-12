Bein MEDIA GROUP Becomes First Global Organisation In Qatar To Receive National Information Assurance Certification

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN MEDIA GROUP ('beIN'), the leading global sports, entertainment and media group, has been awarded the National Information Assurance (NIA) Certification by Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), becoming the first global organisation in Qatar to successfully undergo the NIA certification process.

The NIA Certification forms part of the NCSA's National Information Security Compliance Framework (NISCF) and is granted to organisations that demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the National Information Assurance Standard. The standard sets out security controls and requirements designed to protect information assets and strengthen information security, supporting greater cyber resilience across organisations in Qatar.

The certification covers beIN's entire organisation, including all departments and business processes supporting media production and broadcasting, digital platforms, sports and entertainment rights management, and international distribution across all locations.

Rashid Abdulla Al-Obaidli, Manager of Information Security Architecture, Projects, Planning & Reporting at beIN, said:“Achieving the NIA Certification across our entire organisation is an important milestone for beIN and reflects the collective effort behind meeting Qatar's national information security standards. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we remain focused on protecting our operations, platforms and audiences, while supporting Qatar's wider cybersecurity and digital resilience goals.”

This latest achievement further reinforces beIN's commitment to information security, operational resilience and digital trust across its global operations. It also contributes to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting the country's continued efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity posture and advance a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.