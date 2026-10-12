Amir To Inaugurate Shura Council's Ordinary Session Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will inaugurate the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, tomorrow morning, Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the Council's headquarters.

His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech on the occasion, reviewing key issues and matters related to domestic affairs, as well as regional and international developments.