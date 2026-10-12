Comedian Trevor Noah To Perform Live In Doha In December

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Internationally renowned comedian Trevor Noah is set to perform live in Doha on December 4, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Qatar Calendar announced the upcoming show on its official Instagram account, inviting audiences to enjoy an evening of comedy, sharp wit and entertaining stories.

The South African comedian, best known for his tenure as host of The Daily Show, has gained international recognition for his stand-up performances, which often explore culture, politics and everyday life through humour.

The event will take place at QNCC Halls, with tickets available through Platinumlist.

The show is presented by Live Nation in partnership with Qatar Calendar.

Further information and ticket bookings are available here.