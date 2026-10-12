Mediatek Collaborates With Thinkstartup To Launch 'Future Minds' CSR Initiative To Empower 6,000 Underprivileged Students With Entrepreneurial Skills

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year, has collaborated with ThinkStartup to launch ' Future Minds: Powering the Disruptors of Tomorrow '. Unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, this flagship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative will deliver a year-long digital entrepreneurship education program to 6,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds across 30 states.

MediaTek collaborates with ThinkStartup to launch 'Future Minds' CSR initiative

Powered by ThinkStartup and the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), the initiative is designed for students in Classes 8 to 12. It will be rolled out across government and foundation-supported communities including Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and PM Shri Schools.

The comprehensive program provides school students with a structured curriculum covering ideation, business fundamentals and finance. Alongside the core coursework, participants will benefit from live masterclasses hosted by IIT alumni founders, a guided TS Idea Lab, and monthly pitch days to refine their concepts. The initiative will culminate in May 2027 with a national showcase of student-led entrepreneurial ventures, coinciding with MediaTek's 30th anniversary globally.

"MediaTek's business is built on enabling ideas to become technology that reaches a billion devices," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "Future Minds extends that same belief to 6,000 young minds from underprivileged and government schools across 30 states, giving them the tools to turn their own ideas into ventures. Nurturing young builders is what MediaTek has always stood for, and initiatives like this naturally support India's journey toward a Viksit Bharat."

Mr. Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-founder, ThinkStartup, added, "At ThinkStartup, we have always believed entrepreneurship is an essential life skill. MediaTek wanted an intervention that could be rolled out at a national scale, reaching youth from underprivileged backgrounds, and our eSchool platform fit perfectly with that vision. Over the next year, we will provide teenagers in Class 8 to 12 the chance to learn, build and pitch real ideas with real mentorship. We are grateful to MediaTek for backing this program, and we are hoping our youngsters will inspire the world with a slew of innovative solutions that take India forward."

As the initiative begins its phased rollout across the country, it marks a significant step in democratizing entrepreneurship education. The MediaTek Future Minds program reinforces the company's broader commitment to digital inclusion and youth empowerment in India.