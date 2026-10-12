Durga Puja Drone Show By Botlab Dynamics Steals The Spotlight At Kolkata's Grand Mahalaya Celebrations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata welcomed Maa Durga with a spectacular celebration at Eden Gardens on October 10, where a 3,000 grand Durga Puja drone show became one of the evening's defining moments. Witnessed by a crowd of approximately 40,000 people, the Durga Puja Drone Show transformed the night sky into a canvas of Bengali culture, devotion and storytelling, bringing together technology and tradition at the heart of the city's Mahalaya celebrations. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inaugurated this Durga Puja 2026 festivities on Mahalaya and witnessed the drone show celebration and later posted about it on his social media.



BotLab Dynamics' Durga Puja Drone Show captivated 40,000 people at Eden Gardens Stadium; Highlights from Kolkata's Grand Mahalaya Celebration



The wider programme featured traditional music, folk dances and performances by popular artists, while thousands of dhakis filled the venue with the rhythms that signal the approach of Durga Pujo. A light-and-sound presentation traced the festival's journey, from the familiar Mahalaya radio broadcast to Sindoor Khela on Dashami. Against this rich cultural backdrop, the Durga Puja Drone Show emerged as one of the evening's defining moments, with people praising BotLab Dynamics, the drone show company that performed these shows.



Here is their Durga Puja Drone Show footage from the Grand Mahalaya celebration:





With an estimated visibility radius of nearly 10 kilometres, the Kolkata Drone Show reached far beyond the immediate event venue, drawing attention across the surrounding cityscape. As audiences looked up to watch the formations unfold, videos and reactions began circulating online, extending the experience beyond Eden Gardens and adding to the festive excitement building across Kolkata ahead of Durga Puja.



A story of Agomoni, Shakti and the arrival of Maa Durga

Designed as an audio-led tribute to Bengal's Mahalaya traditions, the Durga Puja Drone Show drew inspiration from the familiar sounds and imagery associated with Agomoni, the homecoming of Uma, returning to her family as the festive season begins. The narrative blended the gentleness of this homecoming with the power of the Mahishasura Mardini story.



The Kolkata Mahalaya Drone Show opened with the delicate imagery of Kaash Phool, evoking the arrival of autumn and the first signs of Pujo. Subsequent formations depicted the Mangal Ghot and alta-adorned hands holding a lotus, before the story moved towards the looming presence of Mahishasura and Uma's transformation into the ten-armed Goddess Durga.



As the narrative gathered momentum, the sky filled with symbols of Shakti, including the lotus, mandala and trishul, followed by the Goddess atop her divine mount and the climactic battle against Mahishasura. The sequence concluded with Chokkhudhaan, the ceremonial opening of the Goddess's eyes, recreated through sweeping brushstroke-inspired formations.



The soundtrack brought another layer of familiarity to the experience, incorporating the evocative Chandipath recitation by Birendra Krishna Bhadra alongside“Bajlo Tomar Aalor Benu,”“Aigiri Nandini” and music accompanying the Chokkhudhaan sequence. Together, the imagery and audio created a Mega Mahalaya Drone Show that drew on Bengal's cultural memory rather than relying on spectacle alone.



“Experiential storytelling works best when it begins with an audience's existing connection to a place, a tradition or an emotion. For us, the opportunity lies in building on that connection and creating something people can share in real time. A Kolkata Drone Show during Mahalaya needed to feel unmistakably Bengali, not just visually impressive, but meaningful to the people watching it,” said Aayush Bector, Head of Business, BotLab Dynamics.

Rising Popularity of Drone Shows in Kolkata

The Mahalaya showcase builds on BotLab Dynamics' work across Kolkata, including its 2025 Amazon Durga Puja campaign at Uddipani Park Circus and its International Yoga Day Kolkata Drone Show at Prinsep Ghat in June 2026, which drew widespread online attention.



An IIT Delhi-incubated deep-tech company, BotLab Dynamics develops its drone-show hardware and software in-house. With a fleet of 10,000+ drones, 700+ shows and seven Guinness World Records, its portfolio spans major celebrations such as Mahakumbh, Ayodhya's Deepotsav and Somnath Swabhiman Parv. Following its record-setting aerial display at Mysuru Dasara in 2025, the company is gearing up for more festive activities in Kolkata and Mysuru.



“The most memorable live experience moments are not created simply by what people see, but by what they feel. Mahalaya carries generations of memories for Bengalis, from the sound of Chandipath to the anticipation of Maa Durga's arrival. Our intention was to honour that emotional connection and translate it into a visual story that people could experience together. When a crowd responds with folded hands, smiles and a sense of wonder, we know our drone show has connected with the souls of people, and that's what we try to build with our festive drone shows,” said Dr Sarita Ahlawat, Founder & MD of BotLab Dynamics.

From Mahalaya in Kolkata to Maha Panchami in Digha

The celebrations continue on October 15, when BotLab Dynamics will bring its next drone show in Kolkata to Digha for Maha Panchami. While the Eden Gardens presentation centred on Mahalaya, Agomoni and the emotional anticipation of Maa Durga's arrival, the upcoming show will explore another aspect of the Goddess and the festive narrative.



The upcoming Durga Puja Drone Show in Digha will offer audiences another opportunity to see the city's festive spirit translated into the night sky.



As Kolkata moves closer to the heart of Durga Pujo, the Eden Gardens showcase has set the tone for a festive season in which tradition and contemporary experiences continue to meet. For BotLab Dynamics, the ambition remains to create more than a spectacle: to build moments that bring people together, celebrate cultural identity and stay with audiences long after the lights fade.



More festive drone show experiences are on the horizon as BotLab Dynamics continues its journey across India.