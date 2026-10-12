'Life Lessons' Book On N. Tarachand Dugar Launched At Jain Event In Chennai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) A book chronicling the inspiring life and philosophy of Shri N. Tarachand Dugar, Founder of the Chennai-based Dugar Group of Companies, was released in Chennai on the auspicious occasion of the 46th birthday of Pujya P.P. Shri Shrut Muniji and the 34th day of fasting by P.P. Shri Akshar Muniji.

The book was formally released by Shri R. Thyagarajan, Founder Chairman of the Rs. 3 Lakh Crore Shriram Group of Companies, in the presence of family members, friends, associates and well-wishers of Shri Tarachand Dugar.



L-R: Smt. Pushpa T Dugar; Sri Dhaman Prakash Rathod; Sri Janakiraman; Sri Tarachand Dugar; Sri Thyagarajan, Chairman, Shriram Group; Sri M Kishore Menon; and Sri Subhashchand Ranka



The book presents the inspiring journey of Tarachand Dugar, a self-made businessman from Tamil Nadu who learned to turn challenges and obstacles into opportunities. Through his experiences, observations and philosophy of life, he shares lessons on resilience, leadership, relationships, decision-making and maintaining balance in life.



Known for his wit, clarity of thought and ability to distil complex experiences into memorable one-liners, Dugar uses his personal journey to offer practical wisdom to the younger generation.



The book is a compilation of conversations and narrations shared by Dugar with his friends, family members and associates over the years. It covers his early life, the challenges and adversities he encountered, and the mindset that enabled him to convert many of those challenges into opportunities.



Rather than being simply a business biography, the book reflects Dugar's broader philosophy of life. It contains several insights on facing difficulties, solving problems, building relationships and remaining positive through different stages of life. Many of these lessons are particularly relevant to young people beginning their personal and professional journeys.



Among the memorable observations in his book are:

“In golf, as in life, the hardest person to be honest with is yourself.”

and

“Life is a relay race, and you cannot do this sprint alone. Invest early in relationships, both personal and professional.”



The book has been made available on Amazon. With the objective of reaching and inspiring the next generation, complimentary copies are also being offered to school and college libraries.



Schools and colleges interested in receiving a complimentary copy for their library can contact ....

About Shri N. Tarachand Dugar

Shri N. Tarachand Dugar is the Founder of the Dugar Group of Companies and has been associated with business, finance, real estate, Rotary, Medical College, various forums and charities, and the global vegetarian movement. His life and work have been shaped by a philosophy of converting challenges into opportunities and combining business success with personal values, relationships and social responsibility.