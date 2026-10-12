L&T Finance Ltd. Launches The Second Edition Of 'Pitch Point,' A Competition For AI Startups Ahead Of RAISE' 26

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country has launched the second edition of 'Pitch Point,' a competition for AI startups ahead of RAISE' 26, India's premier Artificial Intelligence (AI)-themed event in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector.

Two Pitch Point winners will win attractive rewards and the opportunity for discussions with LTF or any L&T Group company for a Proof of Concept (PoC) and the L&T Innovation Fund



LTF is offering an opportunity to AI startups that are in their early to growth stage to present their solutions, applicable for BFSI or Non-BFSI domains, to a panel of Venture Capitalist, LTF's senior management, and industry experts at RAISE' 26. Two winners will be eligible for attractive rewards. In addition, winners will get an opportunity to engage in discussion with LTF, or with any of the L&T Group companies identified by LTF, to explore a Proof of Concept (PoC), as well as to engage in a discussion with L&T Innovation Fund, the venture capital arm of Larsen & Toubro, regarding potential equity funding.



Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO at L&T Finance Ltd., said,“Given L&T Finance is doubling down on next-gen AI to reshape the lending landscape, making this competition a vital launchpad for identifying, supporting, and investing in visionary startups. The second edition of Pitch Point reinforces our commitment to fueling innovation and unlocking AI capabilities that bring tangible impact to financial services and beyond.”



The product offering that will be evaluated at 'Pitch Point' must align with one of the domains that synergises with any of the LTF's or L&T Group Company's current and future offerings, namely, Cyber Security & Fraud Prevention, Rural & Agri Fintech, Gen AI Application, Embedded Finance Solutions, Smart Contract & Blockchain Solutions, Alternate Data Based Lending Solutions, AI-Driven Credit Scoring & Risk Assessment, Regulatory Technology & Compliance Tools, Digital Financial & Robo-Advisors, AI-Powered Collections & Recovery Solutions, Agentic AI for Enterprise, Image Processing and Recognition, and AI Geospatial and Remote Sensing.



LTF encourages eligible startups to apply online by submitting the registration form along with their pitch deck. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for a virtual interaction round, and five finalists will then be selected to present live at RAISE' 26.



The application period for this program is open till October 31, 2026. The final shortlist is set to be announced on December 1, 2026. The program culminates in a final event at RAISE' 26 on December 16, 2026, which will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.



Link to the 'Pitch Point' page:



For any questions pertaining to the application process, eligible companies can contact the organising team at: ...



About L&T Finance RAISE

LTF's RAISE' 26 is an AI-focused event centered on the theme, 'Transforming Financial Services with AI' and offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest Enterprise Agentic AI solutions reshaping the BFSI landscape. RAISE was launched in the year 2024, with resounding success, convening over 4,500 participants including regulatory leaders, unicorn founders, deep tech innovators, and media representatives. It has since emerged as the largest AI-themed gathering in the BFSI domain, underscoring the sector's growing reliance on AI and ML.

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About L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF)

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( ), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' - the highest credit rating - by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to“BBB/Stable” from“BBB-/Positive” and short-term issuer credit rating to“A-2” from“A-3”. Fitch Ratings has affirmed LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of“BBB-” with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project –“Digital Sakhi”- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, AI-native Retail financial services institution as part of the Lakshya 2031 plan. The Company has over 2.9 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.