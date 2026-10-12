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Equatorial Guinea National Day

Equatorial Guinea National Day


Date: 2026-10-12 02:05:15

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Equatorial Guinea in honor of the 58th anniversary of your independence on October 12.

The United States values our growing partnership with Equatorial Guinea, particularly the expanding commercial ties between our two countries, including recent agreements between Equatoguinean and U.S. energy companies. We look forward to building on this momentum to unlock further opportunities for U.S. private sector investment and mutual economic growth.

In the coming year, we look forward to deepening our commercial, security, and diplomatic ties, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for peace and prosperity for the people of Equatorial Guinea.

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U.S. Department of State

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