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Spain National Day

Spain National Day


Date: 2026-10-12 02:05:15

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to Spain and its citizens today on La Fiesta Nacional de España.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, we recognize the support Spain provided during our fight for freedom in the American Revolution along with the deepening economic ties and cultural values we share today. To advance priorities essential to the security and prosperity of both our nations, the United States will continue to urge Spain to take meaningful steps to retain strong and secure borders, combat mass migration, and increase investment in the defense capabilities needed to strengthen European security.

On this special day, I wish the Spanish people a joyous celebration and a prosperous year ahead.

MENAFN12102026004514009831ID1111796374



U.S. Department of State

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