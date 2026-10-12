UNKAPPED Launches To Solve Enterprise AI's Biggest Problem: Execution

The bootstrapped firm deploys elite Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) and go-to-market practice directly inside client tech stacks, serving companies from Series A to private equity-backed enterprises

Companies are spending billions on AI. Most of it never reaches the work. Pilots stall because the data an agent needs is spread across a dozen systems, access rules were written for people rather than software that acts on its own, and no one inside the business owns turning a demo into a working process. UNKAPPED Inc. is betting that the biggest opportunity in enterprise AI isn't building another tool. It's the engineering that makes the tools companies have already bought pay back.

UNKAPPED is an Applied AI and go-to-market engineering firm built on a forward-deployed model. Its engineers work inside a client's own systems and across departments, from sales and marketing to customer success, finance, and operations. They find the work that should move to AI, build the agents and automations that do it, and stay until those systems run in production with a measured result.

The launch comes as enterprises race to adopt AI while struggling to move beyond pilots. Gartner predicts that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027, citing escalating costs, unclear business value and inadequate risk controls. The gap between AI investment and execution is creating demand for engineers who can turn technology into working business systems.

Investors are now forming advisory programmes around forward-deployed engineering. UNKAPPED was built to execute it: its engineers deploy inside the business, not around it.

Its senior-led teams work within a client's existing cloud, CRM and data environment, so everything they build stays with the client.

Its services span three areas:

Forward-deployed engineering: Engineers embedded in client teams who connect data, fix access and permissions, wire agents into existing systems and take them to production.

Applied AI: Developing AI agents and workflows with testing, evaluation, human oversight and governance built in.

GTM engineering: Buyer signals, account scoring, routing and revenue operations engineered so sales capacity goes to the accounts ready to buy.

The team includes experts ranked in the top 1% of GTM worldwide, product and platform leaders from major Cloud and Cyber, enterprise transformation leaders from global banking and payments, and marketing leaders who have built demand for cybersecurity, developer tools, cloud and AI-native companies.

Every engagement begins with a GTM and AI readiness audit that examines the client's existing systems, identifies execution gaps and prioritises improvements based on expected business impact.

Businesses can request an audit at unkapped or contact [email protected].

About UNKAPPED

UNKAPPED Inc. is an Applied AI and go-to-market engineering firm headquartered in San Francisco. It embeds forward-deployed practice and top 1% GTM experts inside client teams. It helps companies from Series A to private equity-backed enterprises turn their technology investments into working AI systems, scalable revenue operations and measurable returns, with deep expertise in cybersecurity, developer tools, cloud and AI-native software.

YouTube: @getUnkapped

Contact

Sachin Jha

UNKAPPED Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (341) 667-3561

