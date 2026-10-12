Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) Names Brian Goldenberg CFO To Further Strengthen Financial And Operational Infrastructure

Goldenberg brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience. He will also serve as the company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. His background includes CFO, COO, and chief compliance officer roles at investment management firms. The appointment comes as Versus develops its gamification and audience engagement business across digital and live environments.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS), a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, has appointed Brian Goldenberg, CPA, as chief financial officer, adding a senior executive with more than 25 years of finance and operations experience. Goldenberg's appointment took effect September 8, 2026. In addition to serving as CFO, he has been named Versus' principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, roles that place him at the center of the company's financial reporting and accounting responsibilities.

The company announced the move on September 23 ( ). Goldenberg most recently served as chief operating officer, chief compliance officer and chief financial officer at Divisadero Street Capital Management in Miami. Before that, he...

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