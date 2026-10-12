Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) Names Brian Goldenberg CFO To Further Strengthen Financial And Operational Infrastructure
-
Goldenberg brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience.
He will also serve as the company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer.
His background includes CFO, COO, and chief compliance officer roles at investment management firms.
The appointment comes as Versus develops its gamification and audience engagement business across digital and live environments.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS), a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, has appointed Brian Goldenberg, CPA, as chief financial officer, adding a senior executive with more than 25 years of finance and operations experience. Goldenberg's appointment took effect September 8, 2026. In addition to serving as CFO, he has been named Versus' principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, roles that place him at the center of the company's financial reporting and accounting responsibilities.
The company announced the move on September 23 ( ). Goldenberg most recently served as chief operating officer, chief compliance officer and chief financial officer at Divisadero Street Capital Management in Miami. Before that, he...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:
The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at
Corporate Communications
IBN
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
IBN
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment