Peru Is Recognized As“South America's Leading Destination” At The World Travel Awards

The country won in six categories of these awards that recognize excellence in tourism, including“South America's Leading Nature Destination” for the first time.

Peru once again stands out in the regional edition of the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), being named“South America's Leading Destination” for the fourth consecutive time (2023-26), highlighting the value of its natural, cultural, and gastronomic diversity.

Peru has also been recognized for the first time as“South America's Leading Nature Destination”, highlighting the country's extraordinary natural landscapes and biodiversity. Peru also received the“South America's Leading Contributor to Sustainable Tourism” award for the second time, underscoring its continued efforts to promote responsible tourism and sustainable development while preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

Likewise, Peru was named“South America's Leading Cultural Destination” for the eleventh time, recognizing the richness of its heritage and the diversity of its cultural expressions. Meanwhile, the Historic Sanctuary of Machupicchu, in the Cusco region, was selected as“South America's Leading Tourist Attraction” for the ninth time, further consolidating its position as one of the continent's most iconic tourist attractions.

Furthermore, the country was named“South America's Leading Culinary Destination” for the thirteenth time.

Since 2009, PROMPERÚ has been working constantly to promote its natural beauty, rich culture and outstanding gastronomy. These six awards consolidate Peru's position as a cultural and culinary reference at the regional level.

The World Travel Awards is a globally recognized brand that has several regional editions, including Africa, Asia, Australasia, the Caribbean and Central America, Europe, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, North America and South America.

PROMPERÚ, Peru's Commission for the Promotion of Exports and Tourism, is a specialized technical agency attached to Peru's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR). It promotes Peru's tourism, exports, and country image internationally, highlighting the country's diverse destinations, products, and culinary heritage.

Contact

Jose Carlos Collazos

PROMPERÚ

[email protected]

