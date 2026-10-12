Mediacom Communications Continues Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Isaias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company deploys mobile Wi-Fi trailer at Gulf Breeze office location

GULF BREEZE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced that recovery efforts continue across Florida's Panhandle, Alabama, and surrounding areas following Hurricane Isaias.

“Over the past 24 hours, service has been restored to thousands of affected customers as utility crews and our local technicians work to repair damaged lines,” said Elena Kilpatrick, Mediacom's Senior Vice President of the Coastal Region.“We expect to make further progress as commercial power is restored. Our teams are closely monitoring utility restoration efforts and will work to restore service as soon as power returns.”

In several localized areas, extensive tree damage and debris continue to restrict access to utility poles. Mediacom technicians are following closely behind power restoration crews to assess damage and address network issues as soon as areas are cleared and deemed safe for access. It is critical that commercial power is reestablished to homes, businesses and our network equipment before our technicians can safely begin fixing cable and internet lines.

Residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Isaias are urged to exercise extreme caution and never touch or approach downed power lines or other damaged utility equipment. Downed lines may remain energized and pose a serious risk of electric shock or electrocution. Keep a safe distance from fallen lines and report them immediately to local utility providers or emergency services.

Mobile Wi-Fi Trailer – Gulf Breeze

For customers impacted in the Gulf Breeze / Navarre / Pensacola areas, Mediacom has deployed a mobile Wi-Fi trailer in the south parking lot of its Gulf Breeze office, located at 1613 Nantahala Beach Road.

Free Community Wi–Fi Hotspots

To assist impacted residents with staying connected, Mediacom has temporarily opened the company's Community Wi–Fi hotspots for complimentary use in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Please click here to browse Mediacom's listing of Xtream Hotspots

Mediacom Mobile Updates

Mediacom Mobile has implemented disaster relief measures, including temporary data enhancements at no additional cost. Restart your device when notified to ensure updates take effect. For support, call 855-699-6655.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 4th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

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