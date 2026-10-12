LINC Shareholder Alert: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Lincoln Educational Services' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as control persons, permitted the Company to tout investments in "people and processes" while allegedly omitting that enrolled students were not converting into actual class starts

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) that Chief Executive Officer Scott Shaw and Chief Financial Officer Brian Meyers are named as individual defendants in a securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

LINC shares fell $10.22, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, down from a Class Period high of $55.68 on July 7, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on November 10, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

Scott Shaw served as Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers served as Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times. The complaint charges that, because of their positions, both officers possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to securities analysts and institutional investors.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act against both officers. In practical terms, that claim seeks to hold them personally answerable for statements the class action alleges were materially false or misleading. As pleaded, the individual defendants:



Held high-level executive positions and were members of the Company's management team throughout the Class Period

Were privy to and participated in the creation, development, and reporting of internal budgets, plans, and projections

Received copies of the Company's reports and press releases alleged to be misleading before or shortly after issuance

Had the ability and opportunity to prevent the issuance of those statements or to cause them to be corrected Had direct and supervisory involvement in day-to-day operations and, therefore, the power to influence the transactions giving rise to the alleged violations

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Senior officers who sign and certify periodic SEC filings attest to the accuracy and completeness of those disclosures. The complaint alleges that the individual defendants knew, or recklessly disregarded, that adverse facts about the Company's admissions conversion were not being disclosed to the investing public while positive representations were being made.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. The complaint alleges that Lincoln's senior officers controlled the Company's disclosures while material facts about the gap between enrollment and actual student starts were allegedly omitted. Shareholders who purchased during the Class Period may wish to review their options." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LINC Lawsuit

Q: What court was the LINC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the LINC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the LINC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026. Shares fell approximately 24.93% after the Company disclosed that student starts increased only about 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%, as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do LINC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LINC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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