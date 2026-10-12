Mente Upgrades Aircraft Values Platform With Transaction Data And Long-Term Projections

Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group

Enhanced MVP brings aircraft market intelligence, residual values and insurance valuation support into one view

- Mente Founder and CEO Brian ProctorDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mente Group has introduced an enhanced version of its Mente Values Platform (MVP). The new platform gives business aircraft owners, aviation directors and financial executives a consolidated view of current aircraft values, market conditions and projected resale values to support ownership and fleet planning decisions.“Our updated platform combines Mente Group's proprietary appraisal history, transaction records and consulting intelligence in a single resource,” said Mente Founder and CEO Brian Proctor.“Grounded in actual aircraft transactions. MVP helps users assess their aircraft's market position and prepare for decisions involving replacement, upgrades, insurance and capital budgets,” he added.The upgrade follows Mente's move to a unified family brand, with Mente Group continuing under its established name and Four Corners Aviation becoming Mente Aviation. A single website connects clients with the organization's strategy, transactions, operational consulting, appraisals, and charter and management services.Aircraft Value Today and at ReplacementMVP allows subscribers to review supply, demand and pricing movement for their specific aircraft make and model. Residual value curves, developed from historical appraisal data, provide future projections helping flight departments evaluate replacement cycles and budget for future aircraft needs.The platform also helps users assess how major value drivers, including aircraft equipment and upgrades, may affect value. Comparable transaction information and certified appraisal data support defensible valuations for insurance discussions.For directors of aviation, the combined information provides a foundation for conversations with chief financial officers about an aircraft's current value, market direction and expected residual value at replacement.The following testimonial came from an aviation and maintenance manager at a Fortune 50 company, whose name and employer are being withheld, by request. The manager has offered to speak with prospective MVP subscribers about the platform; interested parties can request an introduction through Mente.“As someone responsible for the long-term value of our fleet, what stood out to me about the Mente Values Platform was the transparency around residual value. Being able to see not just what an aircraft is worth today, but a credible projection of where it'll be in five and ten years, is something I haven't seen anywhere else.“The ability to test the increased value of a major value driver (MVD) item is essential to the justification process when considering installing value-added options to the aircraft, such as L5, Starlink, Ka Band, QTA Thrust Reversers, etc. And because it's built on real appraisal and transaction data, I trust the numbers. It changes how our executive team plans.”Shaped by Client ExperienceExisting Mente clients participated in beta testing and helped shape the enhanced platform before its introduction. The following testimonial came from a director of aviation at a Fortune 100 company, whose name and employer are also withheld by request.“With the Mente Values Platform, I can walk into a budget meeting with our aircraft's current value, where the market is heading, and what we can expect at replacement, all in one place. I'm not piecing it together from separate reports anymore. It's the clearest picture of aircraft value I've seen, and it makes those conversations a lot easier.”For information about MVP, subscription options or a demonstration, visit or email.... In addition, Mente experts will be present at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas next week where the International Aircraft Dealer Association (IADA) is exhibiting at Booth 2877.About Mente GroupMente Group serves corporations, entrepreneurs, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company has advised clients on billions of dollars in aircraft transactions and is recognized throughout business aviation for its independent advisory services, market intelligence and technical expertise. An IADA Accredited Dealer, Mente provides comprehensive aviation services spanning strategy, aircraft acquisitions and sales, operational consulting, appraisals, aircraft management and charter. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has partnered with many of the world's largest companies and aviation stakeholders.About Mente Aviationnte Aviation gives clients the traditional experience of chartering and aircraft management. In addition, Mente Aviation transforms traditional aircraft ownership into equivalent and innovative aircraft access by delivering the same plane, same crew and same experience without the burdens of ownership.Mente is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit .

Jim Gregory for Mente Group

James Gregory Consultancy llc

+1 316-706-9147

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Mente Upgrades Aircraft Values Platform with Transaction Data and Long-Term Projections News Provided By October 12, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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