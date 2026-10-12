American Board Of Quality Assurance And Utilization Review Physicians Announces The CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award

CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award

ABQAURP is accepting applications for the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award recognizing accomplishments in health care quality and patient safety.

- Dr. Sunil Sinha

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABQAURP's CHCQM Diplomates have voluntarily achieved certification in Health Care Quality and Management (CHCQM); demonstrating commitment to patient safety, health care quality, and effective care. ABQAURP's long-standing membership attests to the value certification brings throughout your health care career.

To recognize the achievements of CHCQM Diplomates with outstanding initiatives in health care quality and patient safety that have led to measurable improvements in the advancement of the field, ABQAURP presents the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award bi-annually in conjunction with the Annual Conference.

The Award is presented to recognize the Diplomate that best embodies the values of the medical profession through leadership, service, excellence, and integrity, demonstrating commitment to advancing ABQAURP's mission to improve the quality of health care!

As a member of the Award panel and our Vice Chairman, Dr. Sunil Sinha calls on members to reflect on changes and innovations you have made.“Health care providers and researchers across the world work tirelessly and collaboratively to improve quality and safety outcomes. Although their focus and identified interests may vary, each is contributing to the improvement of the health of the populations whom we all serve. Please consider taking the time to submit your project or make a nomination for this prestigious recognition of vital work being done in improving health care quality and safety.”

The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2027. The Award will be presented at the 50th Annual Conference on September 30 – October 1, 2027, at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award recipient will be invited to present their innovation to attendees at the conference and will receive complimentary conference registration including a three-night hotel stay.

Additional information, past award submissions, and applications are located at: .

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to advancing health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: .

Mary Miller

ABQAURP

+1 800-998-6030

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American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians Announces the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award News Provided By American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians October 12, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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