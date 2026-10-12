Radix Accelerates European Momentum At Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam 2026 As Innovation Spotlight Sponsor

Innovation Spotlight Sponsor

Radix to showcase 'Vision to Value' partnerships delivering operational impact at speed and scale

- Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy & SustainabilityAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radix, a global leader in engineering and technology solutions, proudly announces its deeper engagement as an Innovation Spotlight Sponsor at Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam 2026, taking place on Oct 15, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Amsterdam City.Building on successful tour participation in Houston, Radix continues to expand its European footprint by joining global leaders to explore how Industrial AI and engineering intelligence accelerate operational excellence across the energy, manufacturing, and asset-intensive sectors.At this year's conference, Radix will center its presence around its core proposition,“Vision to Value.” By uniting deep domain engineering expertise with advanced digital technologies, Radix bridges the gap between high-level digital strategy and real-world execution. The company enables asset-intensive organizations to deploy resilient, scalable, and intelligent solutions that optimize business, process, and asset performance."Our presence as an Innovation Spotlight Sponsor at Cognite Impact World Tour 2026 reflects our commitment to turning digital strategy into immediate, scalable operational results," said Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy & Sustainability at Radix. "By uniting business strategy, complex processes, and physical asset data from the earliest project stages, we empower organizations across globally to transition from initial vision to long-term value with confidence."Highlight Session: "Built to Last: Contextualized Data as the Foundation for Operational Success and Scalable Industrial AI"A cornerstone of Radix's presence at the conference will be a high-impact panel discussion on AI lessons learned led by Natalia Klafke, sharing practical insights and best practices on investing in lifecycle data that creates a competitive advantage that lasts for decades.The foundations for operational excellence are established long before an asset enters production; decisions made during the EPC phase influence performance, reliability, safety, and profitability for 15 to 20 years. In this session, industry experts will explore how capturing, contextualizing, and utilizing lifecycle data creates a connected digital foundation-improving asset performance, enabling better decisions and unlocking the full potential of Industrial AI at scale across the lifecycle from project execution through operations and maintenance.Joining Natalia Klafke on the panel will be industry leaders Anisio Pamplona, Technical Manager from SBM Offshore, and Paulo Batura, VP Sales, EMEA from Cognite."As European industrial operations accelerate their digital transformations, the ability to rapidly convert complex data into actionable operational intelligence is critical," added John de Koning, President of EMEA at Radix. "Our Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam partnership insights showcase how our deep engineering domain knowledge and contextualized data strategies empower energy and industrial leaders to scale AI solutions with speed and certainty."Meet the Radix Team in AmsterdamDelegates attending Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam 2026 will have the opportunity to connect directly with Radix leadership and technical experts. The team representing Radix on-site will include:.Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy & Sustainability.John De Koning, President of EMEA.Dyego Miranda Barbosa, Business Development ManagerTo learn more about Radix's sponsorship, panel discussion, or to schedule a meeting with the team during Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam 2026, visit .About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable its customers worldwide to thrive in their technological journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more at

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Radix Accelerates European Momentum at Cognite Impact World Tour Amsterdam 2026 as Innovation Spotlight Sponsor News Provided By Radix U.S., LLC October 12, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications...



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