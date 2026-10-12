OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oakland is once again in the national spotlight, earning the No. 6 spot among the Top 10 Best Large Cities in the United States in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. This recognition highlights one of the many reasons becoming a homeowner in Oakland can be a rewarding investment for the future.

Oakland's celebrated restaurants, vibrant arts scene, diverse neighborhoods and rich cultural life make it an appealing place to visit and to call home. The city was also named the No. 1 Best Food City in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers in both 2024 and 2025, further showcasing the amenities residents can enjoy close to home.

National attention can also strengthen the local economy by bringing more visitors to Oakland's restaurants, shops, cultural institutions and neighborhood businesses. A thriving business community contributes to the vitality of the neighborhoods where homeowners put down roots.

For prospective buyers, homeownership is an investment in both their financial future and their quality of life. Oakland offers the opportunity to build equity while becoming part of a city known for its creativity, character and strong community connections.

This latest recognition adds to the many reasons to consider buying a home in Oakland, where ownership means investing in your future and in a community with enduring appeal.

Tia Hunnicutt

Bridge AOR

+1 510-499-9249

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Oakland's National Win Gives Buyers One More Reason to Invest News Provided By Bridge AOR October 12, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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