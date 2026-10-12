Kumaraswamy Congratulates Sudha Yadav On Appointment As K'taka Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday congratulated Sudha Yadav on her appointment as the Governor of Karnataka by the President of India and welcomed her to the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Kumaraswamy said he hoped that her political experience and strong academic background would help strengthen constitutional values and contribute to Karnataka's overall development.

“I warmly welcome her to Karnataka. With her political experience and strong academic background, I hope her tenure will further strengthen the state's constitutional values and contribute to Karnataka's all-round development,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also wished Yadav a successful tenure and expressed confidence that her guidance would contribute to the service and welfare of the people of Karnataka.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Dr Sudha Yadav ji on being appointed the Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka. A gold-medallist chemist from IIT Roorkee, former MP from Mahendragarh, and wife of Kargil martyr Dy. Commandant Sukhbir Singh Yadav ji, she brings decades of public service and personal sacrifice to Raj Bhavan."

"We are confident that under her stewardship as the constitutional head of the State, constitutional values and the rule of law will be firmly upheld for every Kannadiga," Vijayendra stated.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje stated, "Heartiest congratulations to Sudha Yadav Ji on her appointment as the Governor of Karnataka, Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji as the Governor of Kerala, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Ji as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Braj Mohan Ram Ji as the Governor of Odisha, Dhal Singh Bisen Ji as the Governor of Uttarakhand, and Shri Dushyant Gautam Ji as the Governor of Sikkim."

"Wishing all the distinguished appointees a successful tenure marked by wisdom, integrity, dedicated public service, and valuable contributions to the nation's progress and prosperity," she stated.

Dr Sudha Yadav has become the second woman to be appointed Governor of Karnataka. V.S. Ramadevi was the first woman to hold the post, serving from 1999 to 2002.

The appointment comes nearly five years after Thawar Chand Gehlot became Karnataka Governor in 2021, making Sudha Yadav the second woman to hold the post in the state.

Yadav hails from Motla Kalan village in Haryana's Rewari district. She holds an MSc degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and a PhD in Chemistry.

She is the wife of Sukhbir Singh, a deputy commandant who was killed during the Kargil War.

Yadav's appointment brings a new chapter to Karnataka's gubernatorial history, following Ramadevi's tenure more than two decades ago.