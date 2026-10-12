10“Grandpa” Names Parents Are Putting On Birth Certificates Again

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Grandpa names such as Arthur, Theodore, Walter, and Otis are appearing on a new generation of birth certificates. Recent rankings show several vintage favorites have made significant moves in popularity. (Pexels).

Names that once sounded more at home at a retirement party are showing up in nurseries again. Parents are rediscovering grandpa names with sturdy sounds, long histories, and easy nicknames, turning yesterday's Walter or Arthur into today's baby-name contender. The trend is not simply about nostalgia, either, because several old-fashioned choices have climbed noticeably in U.S. popularity rankings. For families overwhelmed by invented spellings or ultra-modern choices, looking back a few generations can provide surprisingly fresh inspiration.

1. Arthur Has Become Cool Again

Arthur carries centuries of history, yet it sounds increasingly natural on a modern playground. Nameberry reports that Arthur ranked No. 87 among U.S. boys in 2025, up dramatically from No. 306 in 2014. Parents can use Art or Artie as nicknames, giving a formal grandpa name a softer childhood option. The name also avoids one common drawback of trendy choices: an unusual spelling that people constantly have to correct. For parents who want something established but not overwhelmingly popular, Arthur occupies an appealing middle ground.

2. Theodore Is No Longer Unusual

Theodore may sound vintage, but choosing it today certainly will not make a child an outlier. The Associated Press reported that Theodore reached No. 4 among boys in the 2025 U.S. baby-name rankings. Theo and Teddy give parents two especially approachable nicknames, which may help explain the name's broad appeal. The tradeoff is popularity, because parents seeking something genuinely uncommon may discover another Theodore in daycare or kindergarten. This is one grandpa name that has already completed much of its comeback.

3. Walter Is Quietly Winning Parents Over

Walter has the sturdy, no-nonsense quality that makes grandpa names feel distinctive next to newer choices. It ranked No. 252 in the United States in 2025, according to Nameberry. Walt offers a shorter nickname that feels surprisingly contemporary despite the name's age. Walter may particularly appeal to families honoring a grandfather without choosing something currently near the top of the charts. It is recognizable enough that few people will struggle to spell or pronounce it.

4. Henry Has Become A Modern Staple

Henry illustrates just how far a traditional name can travel from old-fashioned to fashionable. It reached No. 5 among American boys in 2025, placing it alongside some of the country's most frequently chosen baby names. Its strengths are simplicity, familiarity, and the fact that it works just as naturally for an adult as for a child. Parents should understand, however, that Henry is no longer a distinctive vintage discovery. If avoiding duplicate names in a classroom matters, its popularity deserves consideration.

5. Frederick Gives Parents Plenty Of Options

Frederick sounds formal on a birth certificate, but parents have plenty of room to personalize it. Freddie, Fred, and even Fritz can create very different impressions while preserving the traditional full name. Nameberry lists Frederick at No. 435 in the U.S. for 2025, with 728 recorded births. That makes it far less common than Theodore or Henry while still being instantly recognizable. It can also be an appealing way to honor a family member named Fred without necessarily using Fred as the legal name.

6. Oscar Still Feels Distinctive

Oscar has enough vintage character to qualify as a grandpa name without sounding especially dusty. The two-syllable name is easy to pronounce and does not require a nickname to feel approachable. Oscar ranked No. 223 among U.S. boys in 2025, putting it well outside the most crowded portion of the rankings. Parents should remember that an old name appearing on modern birth certificates does not automatically mean it is rapidly rising every year. Sometimes steady familiarity is exactly what gives a classic name staying power.

7. Otis Is Getting A Second Life

Few names capture the grandpa-name revival quite like Otis. Nameberry shows it at No. 652 in 2025, compared with No. 1,010 in 2014. That shift demonstrates how a name can move from nearly disappearing from everyday use to becoming a realistic option for modern parents. Otis is short, straightforward, and distinctive without relying on an unconventional spelling. For parents tired of hearing the same names repeatedly, that combination can be attractive.

8. George Never Really Went Away

George has belonged to kings, presidents, grandparents, and plenty of babies, giving it unusual staying power. Unlike some revived grandpa names, it never became so obscure that people stopped recognizing it. Georgie also provides an affectionate nickname for childhood while George itself remains polished enough for adulthood. Parents drawn to family names may find George particularly easy to pass between generations because it rarely feels tied to one specific era. Its durability is a reminder that classic and trendy are not the same thing.

9. Otto Is Back On Parents' Lists

Otto delivers vintage style in only four letters, which helps it fit modern preferences for short names. It ranked No. 277 in 2025 after sitting at No. 630 in 2014, showing a substantial long-term rise. The name has German roots and a distinctive sound without creating major pronunciation problems for English speakers. Unlike Theodore or Frederick, Otto also needs no obvious nickname to make it child-friendly. That simplicity may help explain why an unmistakably old name can suddenly feel fresh.

10. Edwin Offers An Underused Alternative

Edwin has the familiar sound of Edward but is encountered less often, giving parents a useful compromise. Nicknames Ed and Eddie can make the traditional full name feel more casual during childhood. Its established history means parents are not gambling on a newly created name that could quickly feel dated. At the same time, Edwin remains unusual enough to stand apart from heavily used classics such as Henry. Families considering grandpa names should not overlook quieter choices simply because they have not yet become fashionable.

Why Grandpa Names Have Staying Power

The renewed interest in grandpa names shows how dramatically perceptions can change between generations. Nameberry describes a recurring pattern in which names can begin feeling fresh again after enough time separates them from the generation that previously used them. Before committing, parents should say the full name aloud, consider initials and nicknames, and check current popularity if uniqueness matters to them. A name that sounds old-fashioned to grandparents may sound charmingly vintage to today's parents and perfectly ordinary to the child who eventually carries it.

Which grandpa name deserves another turn on the birth certificate, and is there one from your own family you would bring back? Share your pick and the story behind it in the comments.