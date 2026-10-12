Haripad Accident: 24-Year-Old Biker Dies After Bullet Crashes Into KSRTC Bus!
Haripad: A tragic accident near the Haripad KSRTC bus stand in Alappuzha claimed the life of a young bike rider. The deceased is 24-year-old Anchith, son of Rajendran and Maya, who hail from Kumarapuram Thamallackal Kandathil Kizhakkathil. The accident took place around 3:30 PM on Sunday. Anchith was heading back home from Nangyarkulangara on his Bullet. As he was riding, his bike rammed into a KSRTC bus that was just entering the main road from the bus stand.
Kottarakkara: Two Private Buses Crash Head-On Leaving Passengers Injured! Read On
Locals immediately rushed him to the Haripad Taluk Hospital. He was later shifted to the Vandanam Medical College Hospital. Since his injuries were very critical, his family moved him to a private hospital in Parumala for advanced care. Unfortunately, he passed away early Monday morning at around 5:30 AM. His last rites will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 AM. Anchith leaves behind his parents and his sister, Anjitha.
Thrissur: Wife Lies About Husband's Heart Attack as Police Uncover Murder Plot With Lover!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment