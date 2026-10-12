POCSO Case: 75-Year-Old Kollam Man Booked For Luring Class 11 Girl With Movie Role!

Kollam: A 75-year-old man has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 11 student after promising her a chance to act in movies. The police have registered a case against Nasim, a resident of Randamkutty in Kollam, based on the girl's complaint. Nasim had told the teenager that he was one of the producers of an upcoming movie. He even took Rs 10,000 from her, promising a lead role in the film. When the movie offer turned out to be fake, the girl demanded her money back.

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Following this, the accused asked her to come to Randamkutty junction to collect the cash. When she arrived, Nasim picked her up in his car and told her the money was kept at his house. He took her to his residence and assaulted her. During the ordeal, the girl managed to contact a friend for help. She shared her mobile location, and the friend quickly reached the spot to rescue her. The girl later gave her statement at the Women's Police Station, and the police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

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