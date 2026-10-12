6 Foods That Cost Much Less When You Buy Them Somewhere Other Than The Grocery Store

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Small bowls containing green lentils, white rice, buckwheat, and sunflower seeds are arranged on a flat surface. Sourcing dry pantry staples from international markets or bulk food retailers yields significantly lower per-pound costs compared to conventional retail grocery shelves.

Grocery stores make it easy to pick up everything on one shopping trip, but convenience can come at a cost. Some everyday foods may be cheaper at warehouse clubs, international markets, discount retailers, and other stores that shoppers don't always associate with grocery savings.

The reason isn't always a lower price on the shelf. Some retailers buy larger quantities, carry fewer brands, specialize in particular ingredients, or operate with lower overhead. Those differences can help shoppers spend less on familiar staples without changing what they eat. Here are six foods worth checking elsewhere before adding them to your regular grocery list.

1. Rice and Dried Beans May Be Cheaper at International Markets

Rice is a staple in many households, but the price can vary considerably depending on the variety, brand, and package size. Asian and Indian grocery stores are worth checking for jasmine rice, basmati rice, and large bags of other popular varieties. These retailers often stock brands and package sizes that mainstream supermarkets carry in smaller quantities or at higher prices.

Dried beans are another item to compare at international markets. Mexican, Caribbean, African, and other specialty grocery stores may offer generous bags of black beans, pinto beans, lentils, chickpeas, and other legumes. These stores frequently cater to customers who cook with these ingredients regularly, giving them a reason to maintain a broad selection. Larger packages can reduce the cost per pound, although shoppers should compare unit prices rather than assume every bag is a bargain.

2. Spices and Seasonings Can Cost Less at Specialty Markets

A small jar of cumin, turmeric, paprika, or coriander from a traditional supermarket can be surprisingly expensive for the amount inside. Indian, Middle Eastern, Asian, and Latin American markets often carry these seasonings in larger bags or containers, sometimes at a lower price per ounce. Their customers may use particular spices frequently, so buying larger quantities makes practical sense.

The savings come from package size, product selection, and the retailer's focus on particular ingredients. Shoppers can also find spice blends that would otherwise require purchasing several separate jars. However, buying in bulk only makes sense if the spices will be used before their flavor fades. Compare the price per ounce, check freshness, and store spices in airtight containers away from heat and sunlight.

3. Meat and Chicken Are Worth Comparing at Warehouse Clubs

Warehouse clubs such as Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club are worth checking for chicken breasts, ground beef, pork, and other frequently used proteins. These retailers sell many foods in larger packages, which can bring down the unit price compared with smaller supermarket packages. A September 2026 comparison by AARP found that Sam's Club had the lowest total price among three major warehouse clubs for a basket of 28 grocery items, with BJ's close behind. Individual prices still varied by product.

The key is to compare the cost per pound, not just the price printed on the package. A large tray of chicken may look expensive until its total weight is considered. Shoppers can divide bulk purchases into meal-sized portions and freeze what they won't use immediately. Those savings are less attractive if food spoils, freezer space is limited, or a warehouse trip requires spending extra money on a membership.

4. Nuts and Cooking Oil May Be Better Buys at Warehouse Clubs

Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and other nuts can be expensive in small supermarket bags. Warehouse clubs often sell larger containers that may provide a lower cost per ounce. This can be especially useful for households that regularly add nuts to oatmeal, salads, snacks, or baking recipes.

Cooking oil is another pantry staple worth comparing at warehouse clubs and restaurant-supply stores. Larger bottles of olive, vegetable, or canola oil may offer better unit prices than smaller supermarket containers. Restaurants use these ingredients in substantial quantities, so commercial suppliers often stock larger formats. Before buying, compare the same type and quality of oil, since a large bottle of a different product is not an exact price comparison. Store oils away from light and heat, and avoid buying more than the household can use while the oil remains fresh.

5. Frozen Vegetables and Fruit Are Worth Checking at Discount Stores

Discount retailers, including dollar stores with grocery sections, can offer useful deals on frozen vegetables and fruit. Depending on the location, shoppers may find frozen broccoli, peas, mixed vegetables, berries, and other basics at competitive prices. A 2026 comparison published by Allrecipes found that Dollar Tree had the lowest total among three dollar-store chains for a basket of grocery items, including several frozen foods. That result reflects one comparison, not a guarantee that every item is cheaper at every location.

Frozen foods are particularly useful because they can be stored until needed, helping households reduce spoilage. However, package sizes can differ, so check the price per ounce before deciding. Inspect packaging for tears and avoid products that appear to have thawed and refrozen. Discount stores may also have limited selection, meaning the best deal is the one that fits the shopping list rather than an excuse to buy unnecessary extras.

6. Coffee and Breakfast Staples Can Be Cheaper Outside the Supermarket

Coffee beans and ground coffee are worth comparing at warehouse clubs, especially for households that brew coffee every day. Larger bags can offer a lower price per ounce than smaller supermarket packages. Some warehouse clubs also carry store-brand coffee that costs less than familiar national brands. The best value depends on the roast, quality, package size, and whether the household can finish the coffee while it still tastes fresh.

Oatmeal is another item to check at discount stores and warehouse clubs. Large containers of plain oats can cost less per serving than individual packets, which often include flavorings and added sugar. Buying plain oats also allows shoppers to add their own fruit, cinnamon, or other toppings. As with other pantry staples, compare the unit price and ingredient list before choosing. A cheaper package isn't a real saving if it contains less food than expected or goes unused.

Why These Stores Can Charge Less Than Grocery Stores

Different retailers use different business models, and that affects what shoppers pay. Warehouse clubs sell larger quantities and may negotiate favorable prices by purchasing substantial volumes. International markets concentrate on ingredients their customers buy regularly, while discount retailers often limit their assortment and emphasize lower-cost products. Those choices can reduce certain operating and purchasing costs, allowing some savings to reach shoppers.

Traditional supermarkets offer their own advantages, including broad selection, convenient locations, frequent promotions, and loyalty discounts. A sale price at a grocery store can beat an alternative retailer's regular price, especially when digital coupons or store offers apply. A study from the USDA's Economic Research Service found that nontraditional food retailers often had lower prices than traditional grocery stores, although the size of the difference varied by product and market.

The smartest approach is to compare a handful of frequently purchased items rather than visit several stores for every grocery trip. Check the unit price, factor in membership fees and travel costs, and buy larger packages only when the food will be used. A few targeted changes can make a difference without turning grocery shopping into a time-consuming hunt for every possible bargain.

Fast Food Isn't Cheap Anymore - 7 Sit-Down Restaurant Deals That Can Cost Less

Pumpkin Spice Is Everywhere - 7 Fall Groceries That Cost Less at Aldi

7 Fast-Food Sides That Cost Almost as Much as an Entire Value Meal

9 Grocery Items Where the Fancy Packaging Is Costing You More

Frozen Pizza vs. Delivery: What Does Pizza Night Actually Cost for a Family of 4?