Just Salad Opens Second Restaurant In Naples, Fla.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Naples community gains fast casual salads with fresh, real ingredients for everyday health

Key facts of this press release:



Second Just Salad in Naples opened at 1993 Tamiami Trail N, Unit #0004A on September 17, 2026, immediately following the opening of its first Naples location at 960 Immokalee Road (Suite 200) on September 1, 2026 Just Salad makes everyday health and sustainability possible with fresh, real, plant-centric meals

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Salad, the fast-casual restaurant chain committed to making everyday health and sustainability possible, opened its second location in Naples, Fla., located at 1993 Tamiami Trail N, Unit #0004A and providing accessible, plant-centric meals for the Naples and surrounding communities.

At Just Salad, health and sustainability are built into every meal, serving approachable, flavor-packed meals. This means homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, chef-designed recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. A leader in sustainable dining for two decades, Just Salad is best known for its reusable bowl program, which rewards guests with a free topping for every reuse, proving that small choices can add up to meaningful impact.

Just Salad invites the Naples community to feast on flavor with Grand Opening promotions including:



Wednesday, October 14: Giveback Day1! For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to The Healthy Earth Organization. Thursday, October 15 – Saturday, October 17: $5 Meal Days2! Get a $5 chef-designed salad, wrap, warm bowl or market plate all day long.

“This second opening in a single month plays a major role in Just Salad's continued growth to newly – and quickly – serve the Naples community,” said Jen Lally, Chief Marketing Officer at Just Salad.“Serving guests at our Tamiami Trail location allows us to deepen our roots as the community continues to prioritize everyday health and sustainability.”

Join JS Rewards for free mystery bowl items after each purchase3 and monthly freebies available to all members (by downloading the Just Salad app on Apple App Store or Google Play Store ). Earn free menu items – salads, warm bowls, smoothies, snacks, or drinks – or dollars-off discounts. Some rewards are unlocked through JS Rewards ' stamp program, in which collecting stamps unlocks free menu items from salads to market plates.

Just Salad also offers 'Build Your Own' Market Plates, inviting guests to craft warm, protein-packed meals exactly how they crave them. Guests choose each part of the plate – from base to dressing – using fresh, flavorful ingredients prepared daily.

Just Salad in Naples is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit .

Just Salad Naples Opening Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Just Salad?



Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant brand

Just Salad's mission is to make everyday health and sustainability possible

Just Salad serves plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients Just Salad offers more than 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies

Where is Just Salad in Naples and Florida's Gulf Coast?



5231 University Parkway Suite 113, Bradenton, Florida 34201



960 Immokalee Rd Suite 200, Naples, Florida 34110



1993 Tamiami Trail N, Unit #0004A, Naples, Florida 34102

3810 W. Neptune St Suite B112, Tampa, Florida 33629



How is Just Salad sustainable?



Just Salad is a Certified B CorporationTM



Just Salad is home to the world's largest restaurant reusable bowl program

Just Salad has offered reusable bowls since its founding in 2006

Just Salad carbon labels its menu

Just Salad offers a Climatarian category to help guests make more climate-conscious choices Guests who reuse Just Salad bowls help reduce waste, greenhouse gas emissions and water use4 for a healthier planet

Where are Just Salad locations?



More than 125 locations

New York (NYC, Long Island, Buffalo, and many in-between)

New Jersey

Connecticut

Florida (SE FLA, Orlando, Tampa, Naples)

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts Washington D.C.

About Just Salad

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, market plates, soups and smoothies, including classic offerings and rotating seasonal favorites. Empowering customers to“Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is a Certified B CorporationTM and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable bowl program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has more than 125 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Washington D.C.





1In-store only at Just Salad in Naples (1993 Tamiami Trail N, Unit #0004A). Valid on 10/14/2026. For every in-store purchase, Just Salad will donate $1 to The Healthy Earth Organization.

2In-store only at 1993 Tamiami Trail N, Unit #0004A, from 10/15/2026 – 10/17/2026. Valid on kids' and signature salads, wraps, warm bowls, and market plates. Excludes build your own, pick 2, snacks, smoothies, and drinks. No substitutions are allowed. Guests are permitted to remove ingredients. One per person. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion with the exception of reusable bowl benefits. Promotion total is before tax.

3Every eligible transaction of $12 or more, excluding taxes and fees

4Environmental Life Cycle Assessment





CONTACT: Just Salad Adam Belmont...