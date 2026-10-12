Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. To Unveil The World's Only Beauty Ecosystem Connected In Real Time To Living Trees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent-pending technologies and revolutionary products will open an entirely new beauty category – one set to transform the beauty industry

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI ) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary will present a globally unique beauty ecosystem: for the first time, a beauty ecosystem will be connected in real time to living trees later this week.

On October 17, Olive Tree People will introduce an entirely new beauty category and revolutionary products. Patent-pending technologies form the foundation of an ecosystem that connects beauty and living nature in a new way.

The market opportunity extends far beyond traditional skincare. The Global Wellness Institute estimates the global wellness economy at $6.8 trillion in 2024. One market analysis forecasts the home-use beauty devices market to grow from $12.94 billion in 2025 to $21.85 billion by 2030.

With this presentation, Olive Tree People is setting a new direction for the future of beauty: a globally unique ecosystem, revolutionary products, and an entirely new category.

Further details will be announced on October 17, 2026.

About Olive Tree People

Olive Tree People is a pioneer and leading force in waterless beauty. Instead of using the conventional water phase found in most skincare products, the company replaces water with its proprietary olive leaf cell elixir and combines it with powerful olive-tree ingredients, including Hydroxytyrosol.

Founded by olive tree farmer Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People develops skincare, beauty and holistic experiences based on more than 20 years of work with mountain olive trees and the principles of Olive Tree Therapy.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, and Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel. The companies possess over 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees; in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils; the extraction of hydroxytyrosol; and the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the“Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days” as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on the olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as the brands Olive Rose, OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, Olive Mush, Baby & Mom, and Is That Matty?, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees. With his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

The company's direct-to-consumer network includes tens of thousands of Waterless Beauty Consultants in North America and Europe. In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called“The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: OLVI Investor Relations 619-202-7456...