Kentucky Author Corey Proffitt-Boyd Releases“Say It Anyway With Corey Proffitt-Boyd: The Life I Almost Missed”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After reaching the top 1.5% of podcasts globally, Corey Proffitt-Boyd shares his journey of resilience, identity, loss, and transformation.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, entrepreneur, and podcast host Corey Proffitt-Boyd has released his deeply personal memoir, Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd: The Life I Almost Missed, an intimate exploration of resilience, self-acceptance, personal transformation, and the unexpected possibilities that emerge when someone finds the courage to live authentically.The release follows the remarkable success of his podcast, Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, which launched in May 2026 and rapidly climbed into the top 1.5% of podcasts globally, according to Listen Notes rankings. The achievement established Proffitt-Boyd as an emerging voice in personal storytelling, connecting with audiences through candid conversations about the experiences that shape, challenge, and ultimately transform human lives.Now, he is sharing the story behind that voice.From Humble Beginnings to Extraordinary PossibilitiesRaised in Marydell, a small rural community near London, Kentucky, Proffitt-Boyd grew up in a modest rented home where financial hardship was a familiar reality. His parents were tobacco farmers, and the family's limited resources meant that even ordinary conveniences were sometimes out of reach.Despite those circumstances, his childhood was filled with imagination, curiosity, and the profound influence of a mother whose unconditional love would remain one of the defining forces throughout his life.Growing up gay in a conservative small-town environment also presented challenges that shaped his understanding of identity, acceptance, and personal courage. Proffitt-Boyd recalls knowing who he was from an early age, even when finding the confidence to express that identity openly required confronting the expectations of others.His journey eventually carried him from rural Kentucky to Lexington, where he began building a career, creating businesses, and discovering possibilities that once seemed beyond his reach.The Turning Point That Changed EverythingWhile the memoir celebrates achievement, it also examines the deeply personal struggles that nearly prevented Proffitt-Boyd from experiencing the life he ultimately created.On October 1, 2019, he made the life-changing decision to stop drinking alcohol and using tobacco, a turning point that would reshape his relationship with himself and the world around him. Through candid reflections on addiction, people-pleasing, emotional boundaries, and personal responsibility, the book explores the difficult process of recognizing destructive patterns and finding the determination to change them.Rather than presenting transformation as a single triumphant moment, Proffitt-Boyd reveals how meaningful change unfolds through continued self-examination, difficult decisions, and the willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.Love, Loss, and the Relationships That Define UsAmong the memoir's most moving passages are those exploring his relationships with his parents.His mother, Katherine, remained his closest confidante and one of the most important influences in his life. Her final years, the experience of caregiving, and the profound grief following her death inspired reflections on love, mortality, and the enduring connections that remain after someone is gone.The book also recounts his complicated relationship with his father and the unexpected reconciliation that became possible near the end of his father's life.Together, these experiences offer readers an intimate perspective on forgiveness, healing, and the importance of expressing love while opportunities remain.A Podcast That Found Its Audience Around the WorldThe success of Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd demonstrates the growing appetite for authentic, emotionally meaningful storytelling.Within months of its May 2026 launch, the podcast reached the top 1.5% globally, introducing listeners to Proffitt-Boyd's distinctive conversational approach to subjects including grief, resilience, mental wellness, relationships, and self-worth.His companion podcast, Feel Better Today, further explores practical wellness and self-care, reflecting his commitment to helping audiences navigate everyday challenges.With more than 25 years of experience in multimedia, marketing, and business ownership, Proffitt-Boyd has built a career around creativity, communication, and human connection.His transition into authorship represents a natural extension of his longstanding commitment to helping people feel heard, understood, and encouraged.More Than a MemoirAlthough The Life I Almost Missed tells one man's story, its message reaches far beyond the experiences of its author.The book invites readers to consider how fear, circumstances, relationships, and expectations can quietly influence the direction of their lives, sometimes preventing them from recognizing the opportunities already within reach.Ultimately, it is a story about reclaiming personal agency, embracing authenticity, and discovering that the possibility of a meaningful future does not disappear simply because the past has been difficult.Book AvailabilitySay It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd: The Life I Almost Missed is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions through Amazon.Readers can also visit the book's official website, , to learn more about the memoir and follow convenient links to order their preferred edition directly through Amazon.About the AuthorCorey Proffitt-Boyd is a Lexington, Kentucky-based author, entrepreneur, multimedia professional, and host of Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd and Feel Better Today. His work focuses on resilience, authenticity, emotional wellness, and the transformative power of personal storytelling.Media Inquiries, Interviews, and Review CopiesOfficial Book Website:Email:...Podcast: Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-BoydLocation: Lexington, Kentucky

Corey Proffitt-Boyd

Author and host of Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kentucky Author Corey Proffitt-Boyd Releases“Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd: The Life I Almost Missed” News Provided By Press Release Co. October 12, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.