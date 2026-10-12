Zeroavia Collaboration Strengthens Xcert AI's New Benchmark For Trustworthy Aerospace AI

Xcert AI launches Xcert 1.2 for aerospace certification readiness, informed by its collaboration with ZeroAvia.

Xcert AI wins the EASA AI Olympics

EASA AI Olympics winner Xcert AI launches Xcert 1.2, advancing its platform toward aerospace end-to-end certification readiness.

- Gabriele Teofili, Managing Director at ZeroAviaGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xcert AI today announced Xcert 1.2, the next step in its mission to bring trustworthy AI to aerospace end-to-end certification readiness. Building on its EASA AI Olympics win and insights from its successful collaboration with ZeroAvia and other customers, the release expands Xcert AI beyond requirements into verification and quality workflows while keeping engineering evidence, data control and human accountability at the centre.Xcert 1.2 helps engineering, certification and quality teams work from a connected body of requirements, standards, design documents and evidence. Teams can generate and review structured engineering artefacts; create test specifications, cases and procedures traced to requirements; identify coverage gaps; preserve links to the exact sources behind each claim; and export controlled deliverables for formal review.The collaboration with ZeroAvia has provided a practical reference point for how aerospace organisations need to adopt AI: within established engineering processes, with control over sensitive data and with outputs that experts can review, challenge and trace to auditable sources. Those insights have helped shape Xcert AI's product direction without replacing the judgement or accountability of qualified engineers."With Xcert 1.2, teams move faster and put expert attention where it counts, without giving up traceability, data control or rigour," said Marc-Elian Bégin, CEO and Co-founder of Xcert AI. "Aerospace doesn't need generic AI with a thin wrapper. It needs a trustworthy platform built to accelerate certification readiness."The customer value is greater alignment across engineering, certification and quality teams; faster review and feedback loops; less repetitive analysis; improved consistency and traceability; and a clearer view of where evidence, justification or expert attention is required. Compliance matrices and visual status views help teams see current status, what remains unresolved and where to investigate next."Xcert AI is helping us reviewing all documents during the ZA200 development phase, and getting ready for the design freeze and the testing phase, by reviewing readiness and surfaced points that had been missed during manual editing. This demonstrates the real potential of trustworthy AI in aerospace: identifying gaps earlier, ensuring traceability and allowing engineering teams to focus expert attention where it matters most," said Gabriele Teofili, Managing Director at ZeroAvia.”Trust is built into how Xcert AI is deployed and used. Aerospace organisations retain control of their data and can select the AI model and deployment environment that meet their security requirements, including secured cloud or on-premises options. Outputs are grounded in source material, traceable and auditable, while role-based access supports controlled collaboration. Xcert AI accelerates engineering and certification work while qualified experts remain accountable for every review and decision.Learn more or request a demonstration at #contact.About Xcert AIXcert AI develops trustworthy AI for aerospace end-to-end certification readiness. Its Xcert platform connects requirements, standards, procedures, evidence, verification and quality workflows through traceable, source-cited outputs while keeping qualified experts in control. Xcert AI is based in the Geneva region of Switzerland. Website: .About ZeroAviaZeroAvia is developing hydrogen-electric powertrain technology for aviation, targeting true zero-emission flight. Founded in 2017, the company is working to make zero-emission aviation a commercial reality for regional and short-haul aircraft. For more, please visit , follow @ZeroAvia on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.Media contactMarc-Elian Bégin, CEO and Co-founder, Xcert AI |...Gabriele Teofili, ZeroAvia |...

Marc-Elian Bégin

Xcert AI

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ZeroAvia collaboration strengthens Xcert AI's new benchmark for trustworthy aerospace AI News Provided By GTM Advantage October 12, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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