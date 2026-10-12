Centre To Form Committee To Address K'taka Sugarcane Farmers' Issues: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 12 (IANS) The Centre has decided to constitute a high-level joint committee within a week to address the concerns of sugarcane farmers in Karnataka, following a meeting between Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and farmer leaders in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discussed allegations of discrepancies in sugar recovery figures reported by sugar mills, deductions in cane weight, payment-related disputes and other issues raised by farmers.

The ministers assured the farmers that the proposed committee would include representatives of the Centre, the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, farmer organisations, sugar mills and scientific experts. It would examine the issues and submit recommendations for long-term solutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Chouhan said the Centre was committed to resolving disputes concerning sugar recovery, weighing and payments through a joint mechanism involving farmers and agricultural scientists. He also directed officials to take necessary action on the concerns raised by the farmers.

“The service of farmers is equivalent to worshipping God,” the ministers said, reiterating the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The committee will examine technical aspects of sugarcane harvesting, scientific standards for measuring sugar recovery, laboratory testing systems and the accuracy of weighing mechanisms. It will also look into allegations that some sugar mills underreport actual sugar recovery, potentially affecting payments to growers.

The ministers said the government intended to establish a transparent and scientific system to prevent exploitation of farmers, rather than offer temporary solutions to recurring disputes.

The discussions also covered waste management, crop insurance and other concerns affecting sugarcane growers. The ministers emphasised the need for cooperation from the respective state governments to ensure the timely implementation of corrective measures.

Joshi explained the Centre's approach to determining the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, including the scientific processes and cost-assessment methods involved. He also explained the difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and FRP, besides discussing the State Advised Price (SAP) and ethanol production with the farmers.

The meeting also deliberated on strengthening administrative procedures, improving transparency in the sugar sector and adopting scientific methods to protect farmers' incomes.

The ministers said the proposed committee would recommend measures to improve technical procedures and policy implementation, with the objective of ensuring that farmers receive fair treatment and accurate payments for their produce.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister Lakshman Savadi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Swamy, and Sugar and Textiles Minister Rudrappa Manappa Lamani attended the meeting, along with officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry and the Department of Food.

Farmer leaders, including former MP Raju Shetti, and officials of the Karnataka government were also present.