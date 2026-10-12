Odisha CM Orders Fast-Tracking Of Key Development Projects In Puri

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday stressed that all development projects in the holy coastal city of Puri must meet world-class standards, describing the city as a symbol of Odisha's identity and a centre of faith for millions of Lord Jagannath devotees across the world.

Majhi made the remarks while chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday to assess key development and infrastructure projects across Puri district.

During the meeting, the state government reaffirmed its strong commitment to transforming the holy town into a world-class heritage and tourism hub while ensuring the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath's rituals and safeguarding Shree Jagannath temple servitors' welfare.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to fast-track landmark projects, including Shree Jagannath International Airport, the reconstruction of Raghunandan Library, and the Shree Jagannath Interpretation Centre.

Discussions also covered plans for a new amusement park to attract visitors, the holistic development of Shree Gundicha Temple, and the construction of a completely new kitchen dedicated to preparing Mahaprasad.

Addressing livelihood concerns, Majhi ordered the immediate rehabilitation of street vendors displaced from Grand Road by relocating them near Shree Setu. He stressed that preserving local livelihoods and meeting the needs of servitors and residents must remain top priorities during project execution.

He also highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the state government for the revival and beautification of many iconic heritage places, including prominent temples, bridges, and educational institutes in different parts of Puri district.

In the connectivity sector, authorities reviewed the widening of roads connecting Puri to Brahmagiri, Konark, and Bhubaneswar, alongside ongoing works at Shree Jagannath Medical College, Blue Flag Beach, the proposed Astaranga port, and Konark Sun Temple surroundings.

Issuing a stern warning, Majhi stated that delays, negligence, or irregularities in project implementation will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister expressed particular concern for preserving the pride of Puri city and protecting the livelihoods of residents.

He also emphasised that the administration must remain vigilant to ensure that projects are implemented by giving priority to the needs of local servitors, traders and residents. The benefits of every scheme should ultimately reach the common people, he stressed.

He directed all departmental officers, the district collector and the Superintendent of Police to personally monitor the progress of works on the ground and ensure their completion within the stipulated time frame.