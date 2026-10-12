Governor Urges Arunachal University To Focus Research On Biodiversity, Indigenous Knowledge

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Monday urged Arunachal Pradesh University to promote research focusing on the state's rich biodiversity, indigenous knowledge systems, natural resources, environmental conservation and socio-economic development.

The Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Prof. Ashan Riddhi, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, and discussed various academic matters.

Congratulating the Vice Chancellor and wishing him a successful tenure, the Governor expressed confidence that under his leadership, APU would emerge as a stronger centre of academic excellence, innovation and knowledge creation.

Emphasising that APU is the sole state university, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd) advised the Vice Chancellor to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, punctuality and academic integrity. He stressed the need to build a vibrant academic environment where faculty members, researchers and students work together with dedication, curiosity and a shared commitment to excellence.

He also called for greater attention to sports, student wellness, community engagement and extension activities, enabling students to develop leadership, social responsibility and a spirit of service.

The Governor emphasised that the University must go beyond awarding degrees and prepare young people to address real-world challenges and contribute meaningfully to the State and the nation.

The Vice Chancellor assured the Governor of his commitment to strengthening academic standards, promoting relevant research, improving institutional governance and fostering a positive and inclusive campus culture.

The Arunachal Pradesh University, established on 1 July 2022 in Pasighat, is the lone state University of the Northeastern state.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Monday and discussed key development priorities, focusing on infrastructure and connectivity, youth empowerment, employment generation and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

They also discussed the progress of centrally funded projects and the state's infrastructure investment programme for 2026-29.

Emphasising the importance of human capital development, the Governor called for greater investment in skill development, entrepreneurship, tourism, horticulture and other local livelihood opportunities to create sustainable employment for the State's youth.

He also stressed the value of sports, discipline and community participation in nurturing confident, capable and socially responsible young people.

The Deputy CM apprised the Governor about the arrival of Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha to Namsai on November 14 and invited the Governor for the sacred exposition (ritual).