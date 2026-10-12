Tripura CM Saha Slams Left Govt, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 40 Cr

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today criticised the Left Front government for failing to work for the upliftment of the people and the development of the state despite ruling it for a long time. Saha said this while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects in Unakoti district. Today, Saha inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects involving an expenditure of over Rs 40 crore.

Previous Govt Left Rs 13,000 Crore Debt: CM Saha

Later, addressing the gathering, Saha said that every day across Tripura, the present state government is inaugurating projects and laying foundation stones for various development works.“Before our government came to power in 2018, we used to hear that Swarna Yug (golden era) was prevailing. When our government came to power, what did we find? Not gold, but a debt of Rs 13,000 crore. If the previous government had done some work, it would have been easier for us. But after the BJP government was formed, people could see what real development is. Opposition, however, does not see the development,” he said.

Focus on Development for 'Srestha Tripura'

Saha said that PM Modi has been directing the government that without development, there would be no talks.“We must work for development and the welfare of everyone. The double-engine government is running at high speed, and the opposition parties should join us; otherwise, they will be halted at the station and will roam behind the cockroach party. India is now on the path of development and progress under the leadership of PM Modi, and in Tripura, we are doing the same. Development means the development of education, health, and communication. The communication sector in Tripura has developed significantly. We must work for a Srestha Tripura. When these sectors develop, the goal of Srestha Tripura will be fulfilled. We must work together to build a New India and a New Tripura,” he said.

He also said that the previous government had never focused on work and that is why it is now slowly vanishing. In Village Committee elections too, there is nowhere, but even then, to prove its existence, it is now going to Delhi.“The way they got an opportunity to change the lives of people, they have lost it. After our government came to power, today we inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects here, involving an expenditure of over Rs 40 crore. We face problems due to rain. This year, the rains started in March. We also got only four months to work. The opposition always works to confuse the people. I have taken up these issues with the Centre again and again. We must work for the next generations. When we get the opportunity, we must work. We must work for the entire state and every sector, starting from the grassroots level. The development of women, farmers, the poor and the youth is necessary,” Dr. Saha said.

GIS Master Plans and Satellite Towns

The Chief Minister also informed that the government is preparing GIS master plans for 19 cities, including Agartala. Satellite towns are also being planned in Dharmanagar, Udaipur and Agartala.

During the event, Ministers Santana Chakma, Sukla Charan Noatia, MLA Bhagaban Das, Unakoti Zila Parishad Sabhadhipati Amalendu Das, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary Abhishek Singh, DM Megha Jain, SP Raishabh, and others were present. (ANI)

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