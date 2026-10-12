Thrissur: Wife Lies About Husband's Heart Attack As Police Uncover Murder Plot With Lover!

Thrissur: Police confirmed that the migrant worker found dead in a rented quarters at Marathamcode, Kunnamkulam, was actually murdered. The victim is 41-year-old Mohammed Mumtab Miyan from Bihar. His wife and her lover committed the crime. Police have taken both of them into custody.

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Locals found the man dead in his rented quarters at Marathamcode Puthiyamathur Chirappuram around 7:30 AM the previous day. Initially, everyone assumed it was a natural death. His wife and family members told the police that he died of a heart attack. However, police officers noticed some marks on Mohammed Mumtab's neck and grew suspicious.

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Police shared their doubts with the surgeon before the post-mortem. The autopsy report revealed that the killers strangled him to death. The report clearly stated that the accused squeezed Mohammed's neck and smothered his face and mouth. Following this, Kunnamkulam police reached the spot, launched an investigation, and detained the wife and her lover. Police officers are currently questioning the accused in detail.

Mohammed Mumtab worked as a construction labourer. He and his family moved to Thrissur from Bihar eight years ago for work. Mohammed drank alcohol regularly and fought at home often. During this time, his wife Roshan Khatoon started an affair with a 38-year-old man named Hasannan, also from Bihar. Police stated that the duo planned the murder and killed Mohammed. Kunnamkulam ACP Shaju K. Abraham, CI Anilkumar T Meppully, and SI Rohith led the investigation. The dog squad and forensic team also visited the crime scene and collected evidence.