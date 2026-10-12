BPI Names Katie Cronen Partner
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-BPI has named Katie Cronen partner, adding to the firm's audience research and strategic communications expertise.
Based in New York, Cronen will work across the firm, helping clients translate audience research into communications and messaging strategies.
Cronen joins BPI from Carter Intelligence Group, where she was a partner. Previously, she spent 15 years at maslansky + partners, leading client strategy and messaging work for Fortune 500 companies and other organizations.
Her experience spans narrative and message strategy, communications and marketing research, reputation and issues response, and executive communications, with a particular focus on healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, financial services, automotive and food.
Based in New York, Cronen will work across the firm, helping clients translate audience research into communications and messaging strategies.
Cronen joins BPI from Carter Intelligence Group, where she was a partner. Previously, she spent 15 years at maslansky + partners, leading client strategy and messaging work for Fortune 500 companies and other organizations.
Her experience spans narrative and message strategy, communications and marketing research, reputation and issues response, and executive communications, with a particular focus on healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, financial services, automotive and food.
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