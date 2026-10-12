Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
R V Arlekar Moves To Tamil Nadu As Centre Appoints New Governors For 6 States

R V Arlekar Moves To Tamil Nadu As Centre Appoints New Governors For 6 States


Date: 2026-10-12 01:31:24

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, it said.

Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha.

Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka and Dhal Singh Bisen will be Uttarakhand Governor, the communique said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

MENAFN12102026007365015876ID1111796259



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search