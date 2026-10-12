R V Arlekar Moves To Tamil Nadu As Centre Appoints New Governors For 6 States
Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, it said.
Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha.
Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka and Dhal Singh Bisen will be Uttarakhand Governor, the communique said.
These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.
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