HYLN DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Hyliion Holdings Corp. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Hyliion presented a "new data center partnership" on May 12, 2026 with a counterparty incorporated barely four months earlier, and that HYLN shares declined 33.24% across two trading sessions after the arrangement drew public scrutiny

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

HYLN closed at $7.37 on June 22, 2026 and at $4.92 on June 24, 2026, a two-session decline of $2.45 per share, or 33.24%. Investors have until October 27, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Chronology, Date by Date



January 5, 2026: VFG Holdings, LLC was incorporated, as set forth in the complaint.

May 12, 2026: Hyliion reported first quarter 2026 results and announced a non-binding letter of intent with VFG covering deployment of up to 250 KARNO Cores, or roughly 50 megawatts, over five years. Management reaffirmed full-year guidance of approximately $10 million.

June 22, 2026: HYLN closed the session at $7.37 per share.

June 23, 2026: Pelican Way Research published a report questioning the commercial viability of the VFG arrangement, describing an entity with four employees, a barely functioning website, and no identifiable funding history. Shares closed at $6.10, down about 17%.

June 24, 2026: The decline continued, with shares closing at $4.92, a further drop of about 19%. August 12, 2026: On the second quarter call, the Company did not publicly rebut the report and raised 2026 revenue guidance by 50% to about $15 million, while acknowledging that most customer interest was not yet reflected in letters of intent or purchase contracts.

Why the Sequence Matters to HYLN Holders

The lawsuit chronicles a gap of roughly six weeks between the announcement of the partnership and the public airing of questions about the counterparty's ability to perform. The action alleges that investors purchased shares during that window without material information concerning whether VFG possessed the operational capabilities, financial resources, and development experience to support a proposed transaction valued at approximately $133 million.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. Here, the complaint alleges that a non-binding letter of intent with an entity incorporated on January 5, 2026 was presented as a significant data center partnership, and that shareholders were left exposed when the arrangement was publicly questioned weeks later." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HYLN Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the HYLN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Hyliion Holdings Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the credibility and commercial viability of its announced data center partnership with VFG Holdings and the reliability of its disclosed commercial pipeline during the Class Period. When a research report questioned VFG's operational capabilities, financial resources, and development experience, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Hyliion Holdings Corp. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the HYLN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do HYLN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my HYLN shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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