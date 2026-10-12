Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 30, 2026 In York Space Systems Inc. Lawsuit - YSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) York Space Systems told IPO buyers it held an "incumbent position leading into Tranches 3 and 4" and touted a modular satellite platform. Weeks later the Pentagon halted Tranche 3 funding, and YSS fell from $34.00 to as low as $9.33 per share

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, and on behalf of purchasers in or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

York priced approximately 18.5 million shares at $34.00 in January 2026, raising roughly $583.4 million. By the commencement of the action, YSS traded as low as $9.33, a decline of $24.67 per share, or more than 70%. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file by October 30, 2026.

The Promise

The Company projected continued dominance of the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer program, describing itself as "a prime awardee on SDA contracts across Tranches 0, 1 and 2 with an incumbent position leading into Tranches 3 and 4." Offering materials marketed spacecraft "supported by proprietary satellite software enabling versatile integration of a variety of payloads" and a "modular, backward-compatible design approach." Full year 2025 revenue rose $133 million, or 52%, to $386 million.

The Reality

On March 26, 2026, Breaking Defense reported the SDA was“at least three months behind schedule” on demonstrating laser mesh networking and had taken a "strategic pause" on Tranche 1 launches. In April 2026, the Space Force Spring 2026 budget restructured the Transport Layer program and halted Tranche 3 payments. On May 11, 2026, a published short report citing former employees stated York "sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission," with one former employee calling the modular platform claim "false advertising." Shares fell approximately $7 intraday on unusually heavy volume.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised: "incumbent position leading into Tranches 3 and 4." Actual: Tranche 3 funding halted and redirected to the newly unveiled Space Data Network.

Promised: 52% revenue growth to $386 million. Actual: 96% of that revenue came from a single customer whose program was restructured months after the IPO.

Promised: a scalable modular architecture. Alleged: satellites built "made to order," with no stock platforms ready to pull off the shelf.

Promised: proprietary flight and mission software. Alleged: mission and payload software was not fully functional before launch and was debugged on orbit. Promised entry price: $34.00 per share. Result: as low as $9.33, a gap of $24.67 per share.

The gap between what was marketed and what was allegedly delivered is the core of the case. The complaint alleges the registration statement omitted that incomplete onboard software presented a known risk to the SDA relationship that generated nearly all of York's revenue.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The allegation here is that York marketed an incumbent position in Tranche 3 while software readiness problems were already affecting delivered spacecraft." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: When did York Space Systems Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 29, 2026 to May 11, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the YSS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the YSS lawsuit? A: The complaint names York Space Systems Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What do YSS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if my YSS losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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