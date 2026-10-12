BBNX Shareholder Alert: November 3, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Beta Bionics, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street stayed constructive on BBNX even after the FDA Warning Letter surfaced, with Leerink writing on January 30, 2026 that management "highlighted there have been no new issues" and Truist stating on February 17, 2026 that the letter was "not on the safety or performance of the company's insulin pump itself." A securities class action alleges those analyst views rested on Company statements that minimized more than 18,000 unreported iLet complaints

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP tracks the evolution of Wall Street coverage on Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX) and notifies investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or acquired Beta Bionics common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Coverage remained favorable while the stock unwound. BBNX closed at $13.83 on January 30, 2026, down from $31.99 on January 8, 2026, and at $12.89 after the FDA published the full Warning Letter on February 24, 2026, before closing under $9 per share on April 10, 2026, a total decline of approximately $23.09 per share, or 72%. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 3, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

On the October 28, 2025 earnings call, sell-side sentiment treated the June 2025 Form 483 as noise. One analyst described it as "such a distraction for investors" and asked management to help "calm the obsession with counting MAUDE entries." The lawsuit contends management answered by framing the FDA observation as a definitional dispute over which complaints required reporting, rather than a question about how the iLet device was performing in patients.

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

Analysts noted the January 30, 2026 Warning Letter disclosure as a risk to sentiment but not to the product. Leerink wrote that the letter "could fuel heightened investor skepticism" while crediting management's position, and continued to expect "potentially meaningful upside opportunities." Coverage indicated a similar read approximately three weeks later, when Truist limited the issue to "quality-system controls, complaint/MDR handling and related procedures." The action alleges the FDA's published letter rejected that characterization and identified malfunction reports the agency deemed life threatening.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



October 28, 2025: analysts on the earnings call characterize the Form 483 as an investor distraction tied to MAUDE database entries.

December 2025: a third-party research report makes the Form 483 contents public, including more than 18,000 unreported complaints against 29,419 iLet users.

January 8, 2026: an unexpected miss on new iLet patient starts precedes a 37% single-day decline to $20.14.

January 30, 2026: Leerink flags possible "investor skepticism" yet reiterates a constructive outlook after the Warning Letter 8-K.

February 17, 2026: Truist tells clients the letter does not concern pump safety or performance. February 24, 2026: the FDA releases a 10-page Warning Letter that the complaint alleges contradicted months of Company assurances.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, coverage repeatedly described the FDA's concerns as procedural, and the complaint alleges the agency's published findings told a very different story about patient risk." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

Investors who bought BBNX while research notes described the FDA matter as immaterial to device safety may have paid prices the lawsuit alleges were inflated by the Company's own characterizations of the Form 483 and Warning Letter.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BBNX Lawsuit

Q: How much did BBNX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 72%, a decline of $23.09 per share, after the Company disclosed the FDA Warning Letter concerning its Quality Management System, Medical Device Reporting, and Correction and Removals, and the FDA publicly released the full letter. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BBNX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Beta Bionics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety, efficacy, and regulatory standing of the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including the characterization of a June 2025 FDA Form 483 as a minor difference in interpretation of reporting rules, during the Class Period. When the FDA's full Warning Letter was disclosed, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Beta Bionics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from July 30, 2025 to February 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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