LXT Group Trading Accounts: A Complete Guide To Account Tiers And Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canberra, Australia, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecting an online brokerage with account levels structured around your financial capacity and trading style is essential for long-term consistency. Whether you are an individual investor entering global financial markets or an experienced trader seeking custom conditions, clear account parameters allow you to plan your positions with confidence. LXT Group provides a multi-tiered trading account system designed to accommodate a wide variety of trading strategies.

​Account Levels Built Around Investment Capital

​LXT Group offers six distinct account tiers, allowing users to choose an execution environment suited to their capital requirements:



​ Bronze Tier: Starts with a minimum deposit of $10,000, offering 1:100 leverage and access to over 16,000 tradable assets.

​ Silver Tier: Designed for $50,000 accounts, featuring leverage up to 1:200 and a 15% discount on market spreads.

​ Gold and Premium Tiers: Catering to $100,000 and $500,000 investment levels with leverage up to 1:400, a 30% swap discount, and dedicated analyst guidance. ​ Platinum and Diamond Tiers: Formulated for high-net-worth investors ($1,000,000 to $10,000,000 deposits), providing custom spreads, tailored swap rates, cashback plans, and direct contact with the trading desk.

​Platform Features Available to Every Trader

​Regardless of the account tier chosen, LXT Group equips market participants with foundational operational tools:

Access more than 16,000 CFD instruments across Forex, indices, commodities, and equities.Work directly with a Senior Account Manager for regular strategy reviews and insights.Reach live customer support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via phone, email, or messaging.

​Simple Account Onboarding

​Setting up an account involves a straightforward online registration process. With transparent leverage rules, clear spread discounts, and dedicated relationship management, traders can select an account environment that matches their long-term financial goals.

​About LXT Group

​LXT Group is an international online broker offering access to multi-asset CFD markets and digital currency products. By combining flexible leverage with continuous client support, the platform delivers a reliable foundation for traders globally.

Company Details:

Company Name: ​LXT Group

Email Address:...

Company Address: 1A Constitution Avenue

Canberra ACT 2600, Australia.

Company Website: