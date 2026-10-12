Redmond Sterling Trading Accounts: A Complete Breakdown Of Account Tiers And Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canberra, Australia, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing a trading platform with account levels tailored to your experience and capital is essential for managing your financial portfolio effectively. Wher you are an individual trader expanding your investments or a high-net-worth investor seeking custom conditions, a clear account structure helps you plan with confidence. Redmond Sterling provides a flexible range of trading account tiers designed to accommodate diverse investment strategies.

​Account Tiers Tailored to Your Investment Capital

​Redmond Sterling structures its trading accounts into six distinct levels, allowing investors to choose an entry point that matches their financial goals:



​ Bronze Tier: Starting with a minimum deposit of $10,000, this tier provides leverage up to 1:100 alongside core platform features.

​ Silver Tier: Designed for $50,000 deposits, offering leverage up to 1:200 and a 15% discount on market spreads.

​ Gold and Premium Tiers: Catering to $100,000 and $500,000 investment levels with up to 1:400 leverage, enhanced spread discounts, and private analyst sessions. ​ Platinum and Diamond Tiers: Formulated for major investors ($1,000,000 to $10,000,000 deposits), featuring custom spreads, tailored swap rates, and direct access to senior market specialists.

​Core Benefits Across All Account Tiers

​Regardless of your chosen account level, Redmond Sterling provides foundational tools and guidance to keep your trading organized:

Trade across more than 200 instruments in global financial markets.Work directly with a Senior Account Manager for regular updates and strategy reviews.Access 24/5 phone and email assistance for any technical or account queries.

​Simple Account Registration

​Getting started requires a straightforward onboarding process backed by transparent terms. With clear leverage parameters, competitive spread structures, and dedicated relationship management across every tier, traders can select an environment suited to their long-term objectives.

​About Redmond Sterling

​Redmond Sterling is a multi-asset financial services provider committed to clarity, reliability, and security. By blending personalized account management with diverse market access, the platform helps clients navigate global financial channels comfortably.

Company Details:

Company Name: Redmond Sterling

Email Address: ...

Company Address: Level 1, 44 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

Company Website: