Redmond Sterling Trading Accounts: A Complete Breakdown Of Account Tiers And Features
Account Tiers Tailored to Your Investment Capital
Redmond Sterling structures its trading accounts into six distinct levels, allowing investors to choose an entry point that matches their financial goals:
- Bronze Tier: Starting with a minimum deposit of $10,000, this tier provides leverage up to 1:100 alongside core platform features. Silver Tier: Designed for $50,000 deposits, offering leverage up to 1:200 and a 15% discount on market spreads. Gold and Premium Tiers: Catering to $100,000 and $500,000 investment levels with up to 1:400 leverage, enhanced spread discounts, and private analyst sessions. Platinum and Diamond Tiers: Formulated for major investors ($1,000,000 to $10,000,000 deposits), featuring custom spreads, tailored swap rates, and direct access to senior market specialists.
Core Benefits Across All Account Tiers
Regardless of your chosen account level, Redmond Sterling provides foundational tools and guidance to keep your trading organized: Broad Asset Access: Trade across more than 200 instruments in global financial markets. Dedicated Account Support: Work directly with a Senior Account Manager for regular updates and strategy reviews. Continuous Client Care: Access 24/5 phone and email assistance for any technical or account queries.
Simple Account Registration
Getting started requires a straightforward onboarding process backed by transparent terms. With clear leverage parameters, competitive spread structures, and dedicated relationship management across every tier, traders can select an environment suited to their long-term objectives.
About Redmond Sterling
Redmond Sterling is a multi-asset financial services provider committed to clarity, reliability, and security. By blending personalized account management with diverse market access, the platform helps clients navigate global financial channels comfortably.
Company Details:
Company Name: Redmond Sterling
Email Address: ...
Company Address: Level 1, 44 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
Company Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment