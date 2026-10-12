Design Tech Homes Wins 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award For Business Excellence

Design Tech Homes owners celebrate receiving the 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas Awards for Excellence ceremony.

The Design Tech Homes team celebrates receiving the 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas Awards for Excellence ceremony on September 30, 2026.

A moment of celebration at the 2026 BBB Awards for Excellence, where Design Tech Homes was honored with the prestigious Pinnacle Award for its commitment to integrity, trust, and business excellence.

Greater Houston custom home builder recognized for its commitment to integrity, quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.

- Mike FeiginHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Design Tech Homes, a family-owned custom home builder serving Greater Houston since 1997, has been honored with the 2026 Pinnacle Award and Award for Excellence by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas.Presented at the BBB Awards for Excellence ceremony on September 30, 2026, the Pinnacle Award recognizes businesses demonstrating outstanding service, ethical business practices, and a commitment to building trust within their communities.The recognition represents a significant milestone for Design Tech Homes, which has maintained BBB Accreditation since July 1997 and currently holds an A+ BBB rating."When Barbara and I founded Design Tech Homes nearly 30 years ago, we wanted to create more than a successful homebuilding company. We wanted to build a company known for doing the right thing," said Mike Feigin, Co-Founder and CEO of Design Tech Homes."This recognition means a great deal to us because it reflects the values we have worked to uphold throughout our company's history. Our reputation is built not only on the quality of our homes, but on the relationships we establish and the promises we keep."Core Values That Drive ExcellenceDesign Tech Homes has built its reputation around five core values: Committed to Quality, Always Improving, People Are Our Priority, One Team, One Vision, and Urgency Creates Success Today.These principles are reflected in the company's approach to custom homebuilding, which incorporates engineering-driven construction, comprehensive quality assurance, customer satisfaction measurement, and innovative design technology.The company's SureBuiltTM Certified Home program, Plan. See. Build. design process, and VisionBuiltTM virtual reality experience are among the initiatives developed to improve quality, transparency, and homeowner confidence.Design Tech Homes also emphasizes energy efficiency, healthier indoor environments, and long-term homeowner protection through its commitment to ENERGY STARand Indoor airPLUSstandards and its 20-year structural warranty.As part of its ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, Design Tech Homes conducts surveys at five key construction milestones. Company ownership personally reviews customer feedback with the team each week, identifying opportunities to improve and reinforcing the values that guide the organization.Feigin credited the company's employees, trade partners, and homeowners for making the recognition possible."This award belongs to our entire team and to the families who have placed their trust in us," Feigin added. "It recognizes nearly three decades of hard work, but more importantly, it reinforces our commitment to continuously improve and deliver the experience our homeowners deserve."As Design Tech Homes approaches its 30th anniversary, the company remains focused on delivering exceptional custom homes on customers' own land throughout The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery, Magnolia, Willis, and surrounding Greater Houston communities.About Design Tech HomesFounded in 1997 by Mike and Barbara Feigin, Design Tech Homes is a family-owned custom home builder specializing in designing and building homes on customers' own land throughout Greater Houston. The company combines personalized architectural design, engineering, innovative technology, and quality-focused construction practices to deliver distinctive custom homes. Design Tech Homes has maintained BBB Accreditation since 1997 and holds an A+ BBB rating.For more information, visit .

Michael Feigin

Design Tech Homes

+1 281-355-1591

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Design Tech Homes Wins 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award for Business Excellence News Provided By Design Tech Homes October 12, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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