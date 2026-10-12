Stellantis Cuts More Than 600 Hours Of Monthly Inspection Work With Inspectntrack

Digital inspection system reduces monthly report compilation at Chrysler Technology Center from approximately 280 hours to less than one

HINCKLEY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A fire and life safety inspection process that once required hundreds of hours of paperwork and reporting each month has been dramatically streamlined at Stellantis's Chrysler Technology Center. Since implementing InspectNTrack, the global automaker is saving more than 600 hours of work each month at the facility, while monthly report compilation has fallen from approximately 280 hours to less than one.

Before the transition, Stellantis relied on printed forms and Excel spreadsheets to collect and manage inspection data. Field personnel completed inspections on paper, manually entered results into spreadsheets and tracked individual asset inspection schedules. For managers responsible for compliance across multiple locations, gaining a clear view of inspection activity could be equally cumbersome.

That challenge was particularly significant for Stellantis's fire compliance manager, Jacob, who needed visibility into facilities where he was not physically present. Compiling and reviewing reports across sites required a substantial amount of time, limiting how quickly information could be gathered and acted upon.

Stellantis selected InspectNTrack's fire protection inspection software to digitize the process and create a more standardized approach to managing fire and life safety inspections.

Implementation began at the Chrysler Technology Center, Stellantis's headquarters and primary research and design facility. Stellantis and InspectNTrack worked together to organize assets and sites, develop inspection questions and configure the platform around the company's operational requirements.

The change replaced a fragmented paper-and-spreadsheet process with centralized safety inspection software that allows employees to conduct inspections and maintain records within a single system. Actions are timestamped and tied to individual users, creating greater visibility into when inspections are completed and by whom.

The impact is most visible in reporting.

Monthly report compilation that previously took approximately 280 hours now takes less than one. InspectNTrack's inspection reporting software allows Stellantis to generate reports in seconds rather than spending hours reviewing individual forms and searching for discrepancies.

“Using InspectNTrack is much more efficient than using printed Excel spreadsheets to conduct inspections,” Jacob said.

The system also gives Stellantis greater visibility across locations through standardized data, customizable dashboards and report summaries. Inspection records can be organized by asset, while templates can be shared and replicated across facilities. These asset management inspection software capabilities support a more consistent inspection process as the program expands.

The Stellantis rollout remains in its first phase, with implementation focused primarily on Midwest manufacturing plants. InspectNTrack's scalability and language localization capabilities are designed to support expansion into additional Stellantis operations, including proving grounds, research and development facilities and locations outside the United States.

For a global manufacturer with facilities across multiple regions, the shift illustrates the operational impact of replacing disconnected manual processes with a centralized inspection system. At the Chrysler Technology Center alone, the change has reduced administrative workload by more than 600 hours each month while giving management faster access to inspection and compliance information.

InspectNTrack was developed to manage recurring asset inspections, maintenance and testing. The platform supports inspection scheduling, reporting, customizable workflows and centralized inspection records for fire and life safety programs and other asset categories.

Read the full case study here: case-studies/how-stellantis-saved-656-hours-a-month-on-fire-safety-compliance/

About InspectNTrack

InspectNTrack provides digital tools for managing asset inspections, maintenance and testing, with a primary focus on fire and life safety equipment. The platform supports inspection scheduling, field inspections, reporting, asset tracking and compliance documentation for organizations managing recurring inspection programs.

Anne Walton

InspectNTrack

+1 440-658-3222

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stellantis Cuts More Than 600 Hours of Monthly Inspection Work With InspectNTrack News Provided By advancreative October 12, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.