Home Service Base Relaunches Market Research Platform For Home Service Businesses

A Home Service Base market report for appliance repair in Franklin and Delaware counties, Ohio, scoring competitive density at 50 out of 100.

The platform maps local competitors, tracks Google Maps and AI visibility, and alerts home service owners to new locations and advertising changes.

- Dmytro Perepelytsia, founder of Home Service BaseCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home Service Base, a market intelligence platform for home service businesses, has relaunched as a market-first research tool for owners, agencies and investors in trades such as HVAC, plumbing, roofing, appliance repair and pest control. Instead of starting from a single website or Google Business Profile, the platform starts from the market: a user picks an industry and an area by county, city or ZIP code and sees every competitor operating there.The first version of Home Service Base was a static database used mainly by software vendors to build prospect lists. The new version collects data on demand for each saved market, so it covers any US area and any service industry at a price set for small business owners.Each saved market becomes one report. It scores competitive density from 0 to 100 and shows which competitors advertise on Google Ads, Local Services Ads, Meta and Bing, how many reviews it takes to compete, which companies are franchises or backed by private equity, and census figures such as households, home values and income. It also lists winnable gaps, such as the share of competitors without an online booking button, a website or a claimed profile.The relaunch adds tracking for the three places customers find local service companies. On Google Maps, the Map Rank tracker checks a business's position at every point of a street-level grid on a schedule and produces share links and PDF reports. In Google Search, Search ranking checks keywords across every city in a market. In AI answers, AI Visibility asks ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews the questions customers ask, such as "best", "near me", "cost" and "emergency", and reports which companies the answers recommend and which sources they cite.For planning, Search demand shows monthly Google search volume and cost per click by county with 12 months of history. Map analytics colors an area by competition, population or income by ZIP code or a custom hexagon grid, and Compare puts up to four markets side by side. Signals email users when a competitor opens a new Google Business Profile, starts or stops advertising, or switches software.Background workers collect the data around the clock from Google Maps, company websites, ad libraries, search results, domain records and US Census data. The database covers more than 1.7 million home service companies, 4.6 million Google Business Profiles and 1,300 software products detected on company websites. Users can also browse databases of software, franchise brands and private equity firms, use a Chrome extension, export CSV files, and connect the data to AI assistants such as Claude through a REST API and an MCP server."You know how your business is doing. But do you know what's happening around it?" said Dmytro Perepelytsia, founder of Home Service Base. "I run an appliance repair company with 11 Google Business Profiles across several metros. The decisions that cost the most were made without seeing the market: where to open the next location, which keywords to pay for, who just started advertising next door. The new Home Service Base is built for the owner who makes those decisions every week."Perepelytsia, a software engineer, built the platform alongside his own home service company. A Signal on his market caught a competitor launching a Google Business Profile in Columbus, Ohio, before his company had opened there.Home Service Base is available now. Plans start at $39 per month, with Business at $99, Corporate at $399 for agencies with three seats, and Enterprise for large agencies that need white-label reports. New accounts start with a three-day trial that needs no credit card. A complete sample report, covering appliance repair in Franklin and Delaware counties in Ohio, is open without an account at homeservicebase/demo.About Home Service BaseHome Service Base is a market intelligence and competitor analysis platform for home service businesses, marketing agencies, software vendors, franchises and private equity firms. It maps every competitor in a US county, city or ZIP code, tracks Google Maps, search and AI-answer visibility, and alerts users when competitors open locations, start advertising or change software. The company is based in Columbus, Ohio. Learn more at .

Dmytro Perepelytsia

Home Service Base

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Home Service Base Relaunches Market Research Platform for Home Service Businesses News Provided By Home Service Base October 12, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.