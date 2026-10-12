His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane Honored In Zimbabwe With The Global Voice Of Civility Award

Dennis and Dr. Brenda Wood (USA), HRH Queen Delta and His Royal Majesty King Tikoe (South Africa), HRH Queen Robin and HRH King Ruben West (USA), and Humanitarian Diplomat Ambassador Dominic Obadiah (Kenya)

His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane and members of the Kham Royal Kingdom

His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane speaking to an international delegation at a leadership breakfast in Zimbabwe

HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West, HRH Queen Delta and His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane (South Africa), HRH Queen Robin L. West (USA)

His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane with HRH Queen Robin West (USA) after she signed the Kham Royal Kingdom Queen's oath of office

HRH King Dr. Ruben West recognizes the Kham Royal Kingdom leader for community development, entrepreneurship, and the restoration of San identity

- Dominic Obadiah, World Civility AmbassadorHARARE, ZIMBABWE, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane of the Kham Royal Kingdom was honored in Zimbabwe by HRH Dr. Ruben West with the Global Civility Leadership Institute's Global Voice of Civility Award, recognizing his commitment to community growth, entrepreneurial opportunity, and the dignity and identity of the San people.Presented by World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (USA), Founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute, and Humanitarian Diplomat Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, the award recognizes King Tikoe's efforts to translate leadership into service by expanding opportunity, preserving heritage, and giving voice to communities whose contributions have too often been overlooked.His manuscript, Tikoe: The King Who Walks with the Holy Spirit, written and compiled by Jonathan Ouzman, traces a journey from humble beginnings to a broader mission of community empowerment. King Tikoe recounts building a shack in Jouberton and selling kotas from a wheelbarrow before expanding his business and launching Let System. His experience creating opportunity amid hardship shaped his commitment to supporting other entrepreneurs.Regarding that commitment, he states in the manuscript:“From 1986 onwards, I personally funded hundreds of small businesses.” His account also details advocacy for township entrepreneurs, hawkers, spaza shop owners, and informal traders, linking enterprise development to dignity and families' ability to sustain themselves.The manuscript captures the purpose of this work in a brief reflection:“Each day, I built more than wealth; I built opportunity, hope, and legacy.” That outlook extends into the kingdom's development vision, which links agriculture, food security, youth opportunity, education, and local entrepreneurship to stronger communities.Equally central to King Tikoe's leadership is the restoration of San identity. His work emphasizes preserving ancestral knowledge, honoring cultural heritage, and supporting younger generations in understanding their history and worth. The manuscript conveys this generational purpose through the hope that future descendants“will not ask, 'Who were we?' but will say, 'This is who we are.'”These commitments give substance to his recognition as a Global Voice of Civility. His story links respect for human dignity to practical opportunity, cultural belonging, and leadership that serves the people. Guided by his Christian faith, he presents restoration as a responsibility to pursue with courage, humility, and peace.King Tikoe's vision also includes protecting Africa's minerals and natural resources. His manuscript calls for responsible stewardship of the land and respect for indigenous knowledge, emphasizing that natural wealth should contribute to community well-being. This means protecting resources from exploitation while ensuring that their development creates lasting benefits for the people and safeguards the inheritance for future generations.Looking beyond his own kingdom, His Royal Majesty seeks to drive change and transformation across Africa by uniting kingdoms and their leadership to improve the people's well-being. His vision is one of cooperation: royal leaders working together to expand opportunity, strengthen communities, preserve identity, and protect Africa's minerals and natural resources. Through that shared purpose, he seeks a future in which the continent's heritage and wealth help build greater dignity, prosperity, and hope for generations to come.The Global Civility Leadership Institute presented His Royal Majesty King Tikoe with the Global Voice of Civility Award at an international awards event in Harare, Zimbabwe, on October 7, 2026. The event featured invited attendees from 16 African nations. The Guest list included former presidents, prime ministers, top-level entrepreneurs, religious leaders, and community activists. Ceremony attendees received multiple awards, with His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane of the Kham Royal Kingdom receiving both the Global Voice of Civility Award and the African Man – Life Impact Award.

Martin Ahago

Global Partners & Purpose

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His Royal Majesty King Tikoe Tefo Meshack Lekitlane Honored in Zimbabwe with the Global Voice of Civility Award News Provided By R West Enterprises October 12, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional



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