Incorpify Expands Across All 50 States Through Strategic Partnership With Doola

Luca Rubino, CEO Incorpify AI - Arun Mahadevan, CEO of doola

The partnership brings doola's nationwide company formation capabilities into Incorpify's agentic operating layer for the global business lifecycle.

- Luca Rubino, Founder and CEO of Incorpify DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Incorpify AI today announced a strategic partnership with doola, the Y Combinator backed platform supporting founders with U.S. company formation across all 50 states, as Incorpify expands nationwide and continues building the agentic operating layer for the global business lifecycle. The partnership strengthens Incorpify's ability to help international founders establish a U.S. presence while keeping the broader customer relationship, company context, and ongoing business infrastructure coordinated through the Incorpify platform.For Incorpify, company formation represents the beginning of a much larger relationship. Once a company is established, founders need to manage an increasingly complex network of accounting, tax, banking, insurance, payroll, immigration, compliance, and other essential business services. Incorpify is building the intelligent operating layer designed to connect those services around one company profile. doola becomes an important strategic partner at one of the most critical stages of that journey: establishing the business itself.Bringing Nationwide Formation Into the Incorpify Ecosystemdoola has built a global platform around helping entrepreneurs establish U.S. companies, with company formation capabilities across all 50 states. The company also offers programmable formation infrastructure through its Formation API and live MCP, allowing platforms to connect nationwide formation directly into their own customer experience.Founded in 2020 and part of Y Combinator S20, doola says it has served more than 25,000 customers across more than 175 countries. It is backed by Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, and HubSpot Ventures, giving the company a substantial international footprint among founders looking to access the U.S. market.That global reach makes the partnership particularly relevant for Incorpify. Incorpify works with entrepreneurs and companies across multiple international markets and has developed a significant presence and network across the Middle East while establishing its U.S. headquarters in Washington, D.C.“Our long-term objective is to move business management from fragmented, reactive coordination to a continuously intelligent operating model. Incorpify should understand the state of the company at any given moment, anticipate what requires attention, identify emerging risks or inefficiencies, and coordinate the appropriate response. The business owner should be able to express intent when they want to, but the system should also know when action is required before they have to ask. As we add more verticals, workflows and jurisdictions, that context compounds, giving the system a progressively richer understanding of the business and a greater capacity to operate in its best interest as an integrated whole”Luca Rubino, Founder and CEO of Incorpify AIA Gateway for International Founders Entering the U.S.The partnership is also part of a broader strategy by Incorpify to bring more international businesses into the United States. Incorpify is backed by Plug and Play and works closely with its global innovation ecosystem. Through relationships with Plug and Play accelerator programs, startup cohorts, investors, and founders, Incorpify sees an opportunity to help companies move from international markets into the United States with significantly less operational friction.The Middle East is expected to play an important role in that strategy. Incorpify has developed deep commercial relationships across the region and intends to use those relationships alongside its U.S. presence to create a bridge for founders looking to establish and grow American operations. A company entering the United States through Incorpify can begin with formation and then continue through the broader infrastructure required to actually operate the business.“Most of the founders we serve are building from outside the US, and the hard part is almost never the idea. It is getting a real US entity in place so they can bank, get paid, hire, and raise. Incorpify is already with those founders in the markets they are coming from, so putting formation across all 50 states inside their platform lets a founder in Dubai or Milan start a US company in the same place they already run the rest of it.”Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doolaFormation Is the Beginning, Not the EndThe technical architecture behind Incorpify is built around a simple idea: every company should have a persistent operating profile that becomes more intelligent as the business grows. Information collected during formation can become the foundation for future workflows. Ownership data can support banking and compliance. Corporate documents can support tax and accounting processes. Hiring activity can trigger payroll, insurance, and immigration requirements. Company deadlines can generate compliance actions. Financial activity can inform accounting and tax workflows.Instead of treating each service as a separate transaction, Incorpify is building an agentic coordination layer that understands the company and determines what needs to happen next. That architecture allows Incorpify to work with specialized technology platforms and professional providers while maintaining the company context connecting those services. doola is a strong example of that model. Rather than rebuilding sophisticated nationwide formation capabilities internally, Incorpify can work with a company that has already developed significant expertise, technology, and international distribution around that part of the founder journey.“The problem with modern business infrastructure is not that individual verticals lack sophistication; it is that the company itself has no persistent intelligence layer across them. Accounting, tax, payroll, banking, compliance, insurance and corporate administration each maintain partial representations of the same business, while the owner is still left to reconcile them manually. We are building Incorpify as the single intelligent point of interaction across that fragmented operating environment, with the Company State Engine maintaining a unified representation of the company and the orchestration architecture coordinating the systems, workflows and execution required underneath it”Luca Rubino, Founder and CEO of Incorpify AITwo Companies Built Around Global EntrepreneurshipThe partnership also reflects the increasingly international nature of entrepreneurship. A founder can be based in Dubai, London, Singapore, Milan, or São Paulo while creating a Delaware company, hiring employees across several countries, raising capital in the United States, and operating globally from day one.doola has built its platform around making U.S. company formation accessible to that generation of entrepreneurs. Incorpify is building the broader agentic operating environment around what happens after that company is created. The companies will work together to make that journey increasingly connected while continuing to focus on their respective strengths. For Incorpify, the partnership represents another important step toward building a category defining platform connecting the infrastructure businesses rely on to launch, operate, and expand.“Formation is the first step, not the finish line. We have spent six years making US company formation work for founders in 175+ countries, and Incorpify is building the layer that connects everything that comes after it. Together that is one path into the US market and one place to operate once you are in it.”Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO of doolaAbout Incorpify AIIncorpify AI is building the agentic operating layer for the global business lifecycle. Backed by Plug and Play, the company has generated more than $2 million in revenue at the pre-Seed stage and serves more than 300 B2B customers. Its ambition is to become the single intelligent point of interaction through which a business owner manages the company, while a stateful intelligence, orchestration and execution architecture underneath coordinates the specialized infrastructure required to operate it. The company maintains its United States headquarters in Washington, D.C., alongside its international operations and presence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.About dooladoola (Y Combinator S20) is the Company Formation API + MCP for global founders. doola has served 25,000+ founders across 175+ countries and is backed by Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, and HubSpot Ventures.

Luca Rubino

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Incorpify AI

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Incorpify Expands Across All 50 States Through Strategic Partnership With doola News Provided By Incorpify AI October 12, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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