Vasari Expands Its Color Line From 60 To 180 Lime Plaster And Lime Paint Colors

Vasari Offers 180 Colors With Every Color In Lime Paint, Veneziano, Marmorino And Carrera

Vasari Plaster Triples Its Palette, With Every Color Available In Lime Paint, Veneziano, Marmorino And Carrera

- Alex Conrad

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint, the family owned manufacturer of natural lime based architectural coatings, has expanded its color line from 60 colors to 180. The new palette is available now.

The expansion is not a reissue of the previous chart. It is a rebuilt palette developed from the same materials Vasari has manufactured since the company began: slaked lime, powdered marble and fine limestone aggregates. The new line covers whites and off-whites, beiges and umbers, greys tones through charcoal, lavenders, shades of green, blues, golds, corals, reds and terracottas.

Every one of the 180 colors is available across the full finish line. Lime Paint is a fine texture mineral paint that goes on matte or brushes to a soft sheen. Veneziano is a fine texture plaster that polishes high. Marmorino is a medium texture plaster with a moderate to soft sheen. Carrera is a coarse texture plaster with a low to matte sheen. Because each finish carries a different texture and light response, the same color reads differently depending on trowel technique and mineral variation.

"Going to 180 colors gives architects, designers and applicators the range they have been asking for without asking them to give up what makes a mineral finish worth specifying." said Alex Conrad, founder and president of Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint.

Samples, sample sets and fan decks for the new palette are also available.

The full palette can also be seen in person at Vasari showrooms:

Ventura: 115 N Olive St., Ventura, CA. Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm PST. Appointments recommended.

New York: 260 Mott Street, New York, NY.

Los Angeles: 919 N La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069.

About Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint

Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint is a family owned manufacturer of natural, lime based architectural coatings, made near Ventura, California and shipped worldwide. Products are crafted from slaked lime, powdered marble and fine limestone aggregates, and include Lime Paint, Veneziano, Marmorino, Carrera, Corso and the Vasari Shower System, along with primers, sealers, wax, colorants and tools. Lime finishes have been used since 8,000 BC. Vasari brings those authentic formulas to walls, ceilings, showers, interiors and exteriors for architects, builders, designers, applicators and homeowners.

Orlando Esparza

Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint

+1 805-667-8454

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Vasari Expands Its Color Line From 60 To 180 Lime Plaster And Lime Paint Colors News Provided By Revv Marketing October 12, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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