LOVE Connected: LOVEONLY Brings TOTWOO Connected Jewelry To Canada

The LOVE Connected collection features TOTWOO's Tree of Life Locket Necklace and Sun & Moon connected bracelets, now available through LOVEONLY in Canada.

TOTWOO Touch Bracelets let loved ones share a physical signal across distance: touching one bracelet makes the other light up and vibrate.

The TOTWOO Tree of Life Smart Locket brings treasured photographs, videos and digital memories into a piece of jewelry designed to keep meaningful moments close.

LOVEONLY introduces TOTWOO connected jewelry in Canada, helping couples and families share touch and meaningful moments across distance.

- Sunny Jiang, Founder of LOVEONLY Diamond Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For centuries, jewelry has been used to symbolize love.LOVEONLY believes it can now do something more: it can connect us.Toronto-based LOVEONLY Diamond Inc. today introduces LOVE Connected TM, a curated collection of connected and emotionally meaningful jewelry, led by TOTWOO, a pioneer of Connected Jewelry that introduced its first connected jewelry collection in Milan in 2015.LOVE ConnectedTM is built around a simple idea: jewelry can do more than remind us of the people and things that matter most. Through thoughtful technology, it can help us feel connected to them - across distance, through memories, and even through faith.At the heart of the collection are TOTWOO Touch Bracelets.With the bracelets paired through the TOTWOO App and connected to compatible smartphones, a simple touch on one bracelet can make another bracelet light up and vibrate - even when two people are thousands of kilometres apart.A husband travelling overseas can quietly tell his wife,“I'm thinking of you.”A parent can send a touch to a child studying in another city.Two people separated by distance can still share a small physical moment - without making a phone call or typing a message.It represents what LOVEONLY sees as the next evolution of meaningful jewelry:Jewelry that doesn't just represent a relationship. Jewelry that participates in it.“People have always given jewelry to someone they love,” said Sunny Jiang, Founder of LOVEONLY Diamond Inc.“Technology now gives jewelry another dimension. It can carry a touch across thousands of kilometres, bring a treasured memory back to life, or connect someone with a source of faith and comfort. That is what LOVE Connected means to us.”The idea continues through other carefully selected pieces.The TOTWOO Smart Locket reimagines the traditional keepsake by bringing photographs, video and moving memories into jewelry, including an AI-powered experience that can transform a still photograph into an animated video.Separately, the BELELA Bible Bracelet, from the independent BELELA brand, uses NFC technology to connect the wearer with Scripture and reflection through a simple smartphone tap - extending the idea of connection beyond relationships between people to an individual's relationship with faith.Together, they express a larger idea: jewelry can connect what matters most.TOTWOO Comes Closer to Canadian ConsumersLOVE ConnectedTM also marks a closer collaboration between LOVEONLY Diamond Inc. and TOTWOO.Since its introduction, TOTWOO has brought its connected jewelry to customers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, building an international following around the idea that technology can make jewelry more emotionally expressive.As a Canadian retail and distribution partner of TOTWOO, LOVEONLY will help introduce TOTWOO Connected Jewelry to more Canadian consumers.Customers can purchase LOVE ConnectedTM products directly through the LOVEONLY website, or visit the LOVEONLY Private Showroom in Toronto to experience the products in person - including the moment when a touch sent from one bracelet is felt through another.Eligible LOVE ConnectedTM purchases also participate in LOVEONLY's 100% Equal-Value Love Credit program. Customers receive Love Credit equal to 100% of the eligible product amount paid in cash, available after payment toward a future eligible LOVEONLY purchase.For LOVEONLY, that creates another kind of connection: a connected jewelry purchase today can become part of a future milestone - whether that is another meaningful gift, a diamond, or a ring celebrating someone's One & Only.Because for LOVEONLY, the idea has always been simple:A diamond can celebrate the person who is your One & Only.LOVE ConnectedTM can help you stay connected to them.Wherever they are.LOVE ConnectedTMJewelry that connects what matters most.Available now through LOVEONLY in Canada.About LOVEONLY Diamond Inc.LOVEONLY is a Canadian diamond jewelry brand devoted to the One & Only.From diamonds celebrating life's defining relationships to a new generation of connected jewelry, LOVEONLY explores new ways for people to express love, memory, commitment and faith.About TOTWOOFounded in 2015, TOTWOO pioneered Connected Jewelry, bringing together jewelry design and connected technology. Known for its long-distance touch bracelets and Smart Locket line, TOTWOO explores how technology can help people express love, preserve memories and feel closer to one another.

Sunny Jiang

Loveonly Diamond Inc.

+1 905-392-6520

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LOVE Connected: LOVEONLY Brings TOTWOO Connected Jewelry to Canada News Provided By Loveonly Diamond Inc. October 12, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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