STOP SETTLING FOR PRETTY GOOD RESTAURANT RECOMMENDATIONS: STUPID GOOD LAUNCHES IN 20 U.S. MARKETS

Stupid Good ai

Stupid Good's AI-powered platform delivers truly personalized discovery to answer the age-old question:“Where should we eat?”

- David Leibner, founder of Stupid Good AI VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS (October 12, 2026) - Deciding where to eat shouldn't require bouncing between Google, Instagram, TikTok, review sites, restaurant guides and a dozen open browser tabs. Stupid Good, a new AI-powered food and drink discovery platform is setting out to change that with a unified experience built to make finding your next great meal easier, smarter and truly customized. Stupid Good is designed to organize the vast and fragmented world of restaurant discovery around one simple question:“where should I eat or drink?”Launching today, October 12, across 20 markets nationwide, Stupid Good brings together information and recommendations from hundreds of sources, from review platforms and restaurant guides to magazine and newspaper listicles, blogs and social media, and organizes it into one intelligent discovery experience. At launch, Stupid Good will be available for discovery across Aspen, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., with additional markets rolling out as Stupid Good continues its nationwide expansion.“Restaurant discovery is more fragmented than ever. We're saving restaurants on Instagram, sending TikToks to friends, reading reviews, searching Google, and keeping lists in our Notes apps. Stupid Good brings all of that discovery together in one place, and then uses AI to make it personal. We've built a platform that actually understands how you like to eat and drink, and helps you discover what's right for you,” said David Leibner, founder of Stupid Good AI.Users can search based on what matters most in the moment - whether that's a cuisine, specific dish, occasion, city or neighborhood. Looking for the best burger nearby? Planning a date night in a new city? Searching for the perfect spot for cocktails with friends? Stupid Good cuts through the clutter, bringing relevant recommendations into one streamlined experience rather than sending users across multiple platforms to find the right fit. As users explore restaurants, build lists, create itineraries and interact with the platform, Stupid Good learns their individual tastes, preferences and dining habits to deliver increasingly personalized recommendations. The more you use it, the smarter it gets and the smarter it gets, the better it becomes at finding what's Stupid Good for you.Users also play an active role in growing the Stupid Good community. They can explore new cities, create and share custom lists and itineraries, chat with the virtual concierge and connect directly with the team and fellow food lovers. Shares are tracked through individual profiles, allowing users to earn rewards as they introduce friends to the platform and help build a smarter, more connected discovery community.Central to Stupid Good's mission is making its core discovery tools accessible to everyone. Users can explore restaurants across supported cities and neighborhoods by cuisine, dish and occasion for free, without a paid subscription. They can also create custom lists, build itineraries and share recommendations and plans with friends. The decision to offer a robust free experience is intentional, the larger and more engaged the Stupid Good community becomes, the more useful the platform can become for everyone.For users looking for an expanded experience, Stupid Good Pro will offer additional AI-powered and personalization features for $15 per month or $120 annually, including the ability to text directly with the platform, access one-click itineraries and utilize additional advanced features. Annual members will also receive $120 in Stupid Good credits each year, effectively returning the cost of their annual membership in value that can be applied toward eligible experiences and purchases available through the platform, including pop-ups, events and merchandise.To mark its launch, Stupid Good will release just 10,000 Founding Memberships, beginning at $180. Founding Members receive lifetime access to Stupid Good Pro without an ongoing subscription fee, along with a unique referral link that allows them to earn a percentage of qualifying purchases generated through their referrals, subject to the program's terms and limits. The referral program gives Stupid Good's earliest adopters an active role in introducing new users to the platform and helping grow the community from the ground up.While Stupid Good is beginning with 20 markets, its next launch won't be determined in a boardroom. Additional cities will be featured on stupidgood where consumers can register for free and rally their local food communities. The first eligible city to reach 10,000 registered users will become the next market Stupid Good brings live. The approach puts expansion directly into the hands of the people who will use the platform, allowing local food lovers to determine where Stupid Good goes next.Stupid Good isn't only designed for diners. The platform gives restaurants and hospitality businesses direct access to manage and enhance their presence at no cost. Businesses can claim their venue, upload imagery, suggest relevant lists, add reservation links and publish pop-ups and special events, including direct links to purchase tickets. Stupid Good can then help connect those experiences with users whose interests make them relevant. The result is designed to create a discovery ecosystem that benefits both sides: consumers get better information and recommendations, while restaurants get another way to reach people actively looking for where to eat, drink and experience something new.Stupid Good is live now on stupidgood, with a dedicated mobile app set to follow later this year. To start exploring, become a Founding Member and see which cities are competing to join the platform next, visit stupidgood.

Kristin Whittemore

Carma Connected

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STOP SETTLING FOR PRETTY GOOD RESTAURANT RECOMMENDATIONS: STUPID GOOD LAUNCHES IN 20 U.S. MARKETS News Provided By Carma Connected October 12, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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